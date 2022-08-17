Dying Light 2 teases first story DLC Bloody Ties in new trailer

Techland has shared a brisk tease of Dying Light 2: Stay Human's long-awaited first story DLC, confirming it to be titled Bloody Ties - and hinting at its setting - in a tantalising new trailer.

Bloody Ties - the first of two bits of story DLC so far confirmed to be on the way as part of Dying Light 2's five year journey of post-launch support - was originally expected to launch in June but Techland eventually delayed its release to September for additional development.

Much is still unknown about what it'll bring, but we do have a few hints based on previous official teases. According to lead designer Tymon Smektała, for instance, it'll run "parallel to the main story" and will focus on "a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits".

Watch on YouTube Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties - Teaser Trailer.

Judging by Techland's new teaser trailer, that "specific place" may well be the inside of an arena where violent gladiatorial challenges unfold. "What dangers wait for you?," asks the blurb accompanying the trailer in tantilising fashion. "How can you beat them? What will you get in return? One thing is certain... it will be brutal!"

We won't need to sit around and speculate about Bloody Ties' contents for too much longer though. Techland says it'll be getting its full reveal next Tuesday, 23rd August, during Gamescom's Opening Night Live show.