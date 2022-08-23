Medieval China-set action RPG Where Winds Meet announced

Brand new game Where Winds Meet was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The game is from developer Everstone Games and is an open world action RPG set in the Ten Kingdoms period of medieval China.

The game was revealed with a stunning looking trailer that showed off its lush setting of bamboo forests, snow covered mountains, and other surreal areas.

Where Winds Meet - New Gameplay Trailer

The gameplay includes some awesome looking combat, including running on water, flips and slow-motion bow shots in the air, and flashy strikes with a variety of weapons.

Combat will feature sword fighting, Wuxia-style martial arts, and even Tai chi, mixing up sword fighting, hand-to-hand combat, and magic.

According to IGN, players can pursue multiple story choices and shape the role of the swordsman, including picking sides in the war between kingdoms.

Players can also pursue other goals like being a merchant, a doctor, or a wanderer.

Where Winds Meet will release on PC but there's no release date yet.