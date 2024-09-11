Dead Island 2 getting zombie-infested co-op horde mode next month

Dead Island 2 is getting a free update next month, which will include a new co-op horde mode known as Neighborhood Watch and New Game Plus.

"Taking place over the span of five fictional days, Neighborhood Watch sees a group of college kids - the Bobcats - defend their frat house from an approaching zombie horde," reads Neighborhood Watch's description. "Initially, you and your friends complete a variety of missions, setting traps, and stockpiling weapons as you prepare your defences.

"Then, on the fifth and final day, the zombie onslaught begins! If your defences, skills, and teamwork are up to the task, you might just live to tell the tale." You can check out a trailer for Neighborhood Watch below.

In addition to this new horde mode, the forthcoming update will also include New Game Plus. This will allow players to head back to LA (or, Hell A, as the Dead Island 2 team call it) for another crack at the main story, but with an additional skill slot and an increased level cap.

In addition, there will also be some new skins, enemies, weapons and an increased difficulty level for players to hack and slash their way through.

This free update will be arriving on 22nd October, and will coincide with the release of Dead Island 2's Ultimate Edition. This edition will include the base game, as well as both story expansions (Haus and SoLA) and a number of weapons and skin packs. It will also include New Game Plus and Neighborhood Watch on its release next month.

"If you've somehow yet to play an undead-themed action-RPG or you have an appropriately on-brand mindless hunger for the subgenre, Dead Island 2 might be worth your while," reads Eurogamer's Dead Island 2 review from last year. "It's certainly got the zombie disassembly part down pat."