Return to Monkey Island gets September release date

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was revealed that Return to Monkey Island will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC on 19th September. That's 'Talk like a pirate day', me hearties.

You can preorder the game now, and in doing so get yourself some new horse armour for your piratical inventory.

Along with this news, delivered by Stan, of course, there was also tropical music a plenty, colourful set pieces, and a good dose of banter. You can see what you think for yourself below.

Guys! It's only a month away! Eek!

If the game's website is to be believed, Return to Monkey Island will be the last game in the series.