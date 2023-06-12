If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monkey Island creator had no idea Sea of Thieves crossover was happening

Chimp on your shoulder.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Ron Gilbert, one of the original creators of the piratical point-and-click Monkey Island series, had no idea its newly-revealed Sea of Thieves crossover was happening.

Last night, Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island - as this crossover is officially known - was announced to much surprise and delight from several members of the Eurogamer team (myself included).

The news also came as a surprise to Gilbert, however, who revealed "he wasn't even told about it" before the announcement was made.

Watch on YouTube
Monkey Island is coming to Sea of Thieves!

Replying to a Monkey Island fan over on Mastodon, Gilbert shared that not only is he not involved with this Sea of Thieves crossover in any way, but it all happened "behind [his] back".

This led to surprise from Monkey Island fans, who voiced their frustration at the news.

"Grr. That's disappointing. Sorry," replied one user, while another added that this news had "saddened" them.

Rob Gilbert had no involvement with the Sea of Thieves Monkey Island crossover.

Gilbert, along with fellow Monkey Island co-creator Dave Grossman, returned to the shores of Melee last year, with the aptly named Return to Monkey Island after years of separation from the series. The developers have not ruled out future Monkey Island games, but when I spoke to them about the series last year, they would not commit to being involved personally.

As for this Sea of Thieves crossover, the whole adventure - which can either be played solo or in a crew - will unfold across three free episodes, one new instalment landing every month starting on 20th July. Delightfully, Dominic Armato has also confirmed he is returning as Guybrush Threepwood for this crossover.

"Solve puzzles, tussle with adversaries and tackle unexpected trials as you strive to put right situations that have gone bizarrely wrong and confront a looming peril born of powers from both worlds," Rare teased when annoucing this crossover.

Meanwhile, the whole thing will take place in the Sea of the Damned, meaning players won't have to face interruptions from other crews.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch