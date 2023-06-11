Monkey Island is coming to Sea of Thieves in a three-episode adventure

Two years of furiously willing it into existence has paid off! Monkey Island is finally FINALLY coming to Sea of Thieves in a major story crossover starting on 20th July this year.

It's not a complete surprise, of course; Rare first teased a Monkey Island crossover for Sea of Thieves back in 2021, tucked in a tiny corner of the game's Pirates of the Caribbean adventure. And now self-proclaimed mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood and friends will be getting similar treatment across three brand-new Tall Tales.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island - as the crossover is officially known - begins on Mêlée Island, where Threepwood is inexplicably receiving adulation from his peers. What follows is a "love-letter to the classic adventure game" that'll feature a host of familiar faces, including Murray, LeChuck, and more.

Watch on YouTube Monkey Island is coming to Sea of Thieves!

The whole adventure - which can either be played solo or in a crew - will play out across three free episodes, one new instalment landing every month starting on 20th July.