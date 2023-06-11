🔴 LIVE NOW: Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Monkey Island is coming to Sea of Thieves in a three-episode adventure

Starting in July.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Two years of furiously willing it into existence has paid off! Monkey Island is finally FINALLY coming to Sea of Thieves in a major story crossover starting on 20th July this year.

It's not a complete surprise, of course; Rare first teased a Monkey Island crossover for Sea of Thieves back in 2021, tucked in a tiny corner of the game's Pirates of the Caribbean adventure. And now self-proclaimed mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood and friends will be getting similar treatment across three brand-new Tall Tales.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island - as the crossover is officially known - begins on Mêlée Island, where Threepwood is inexplicably receiving adulation from his peers. What follows is a "love-letter to the classic adventure game" that'll feature a host of familiar faces, including Murray, LeChuck, and more.

Watch on YouTube
Monkey Island is coming to Sea of Thieves!

The whole adventure - which can either be played solo or in a crew - will play out across three free episodes, one new instalment landing every month starting on 20th July.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
