If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The voice of Monkey Island's Captain LeChuck, Earl Boen, has died

Boen also starred in World of Warcraft, Psychonauts, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Sons of Liberty.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
The Blackbeard-like skeleton pirate enemy LeChuck in Return to Monkey Island, standing over a table in a spooky cabin, glaring at the camera.

The voice of Monkey Island's Captain LeChuck, Earl Boen, has died at the age of 81.

Boen - who can be heard in the Monkey Island series right up until 2010 - was reportedly diagnosed with stage four lung cancer towards the end of last year.

Boen has been sharing his voice with our favourite video games since 1995, having also starred in World of Warcraft, Psychonauts, Call of Duty, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Sons of Liberty. MobyGames lists 2016's World of Warcraft: Legion as his final video game voice credit.

You may not just recognise Boen's voice, either; Earl is also well known for his role as Dr Silberman in the Terminator films, too, and appeared in several cult classic shows and films, including Seinfeld, The Wonder Years, and My Stepmother Is An Alien.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch