Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors headline Xbox Game Pass for November

Return to Monkey Island will launch on Xbox via Game Pass, Microsoft has confirmed.

The newly-launched entry in the classic adventure game series will arrive for Xbox consoles, cloud and PC via Game Pass on 8th November, following its previous release on PC and Switch.

Our Christian Donlan described the game as "a deft and heartfelt journey through nostalgia" in Eurogamer's Return to Monkey Island review.

Watch on YouTube We must stan.

Telltale's The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and Michonne join Game Pass for PC today, alongside The Legend of Tianding for cloud, console and PC.

Atmospheric 2D adventure Ghost Song joins Game Pass for cloud, console and PC on 3rd November, before Football Manager slots into Game Pass for PC, cloud and console on 8th November.

The popular Vampire Survivors joins Game Pass for console on 10th November, and is available now via Game Pass for PC.

As previously announced, Obsidian's arty adventure Pentiment launches on 15th November through Xbox Game Pass for cloud, console and PC. Pentiment is one of a very short list of Microsoft first-party games launched this year - stay tuned for our review.

Rounding out the first half of the month, sci-fi story Somerville launches via Game Pass for console and PC on 15th November.

Finally, as always, a handful of titles will leave Game Pass over the coming days. 8th November will see last year's Football Manager disappear, while 15th November sees Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, Next Space Rebel, One Step from Eden and Supraland all get the chop.

Last week, Microsoft admitted it had missed its annual Game Pass subscriber target for a second year running - but said the service remained profitable.