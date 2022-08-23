Gotham Knights release date shifts forwards slightly

Gotham Knights release date shifts forwards slightlyNew trailer stars Harley Quinn.
Batman spin-off Gotham Knights got a fresh showing at Gamescom Opening Night Live this evening, with a new trailer and a new release date.
Flashy footage from the game gave us our first proper look at Harley Quinn, who looks to be a major antagonist for Gotham Knights' four heroes, alongside Mr Freeze, Clayface and the Court of Owls.
The trailer concluded with the reveal of a new launch date: 21st October, four days earlier than previously planned.
No mention was made of why that day has shifted, though it does add a little extra distance between Gotham Knights and the 28th October launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.