Gotham Knights release date shifts forwards slightly

New trailer stars Harley Quinn.
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn.

Batman spin-off Gotham Knights got a fresh showing at Gamescom Opening Night Live this evening, with a new trailer and a new release date.

Flashy footage from the game gave us our first proper look at Harley Quinn, who looks to be a major antagonist for Gotham Knights' four heroes, alongside Mr Freeze, Clayface and the Court of Owls.

The trailer concluded with the reveal of a new launch date: 21st October, four days earlier than previously planned.

No mention was made of why that day has shifted, though it does add a little extra distance between Gotham Knights and the 28th October launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

