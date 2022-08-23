Peaceful puzzler Dorfromantik coming to Switch in September

Dorfromantik, the peaceful puzzle game from German developer Toukana Interactive, is coming to Nintendo Switch next month.

The game has already proven popular on Steam and will hit Nintendo's console on 29th September.

To celebrate the launch, a new cherry blossom themed biome with unique architecture and scenery will be added.

What actually is Dorfromantik? - Full Release Version 1.0 Trailer

The game tasks players with slotting together hexagonal pieces to gradually build an idyllic village landscape.

Since it left early access in April this year, there have been a number of new additions, including new Halloween and winter biomes, a creative mode, and an undo button that was heavily requested by players.

"The versatility of the Nintendo Switch harmonises beautifully with Dorfromantik's short games on the go or cosy game evenings on the couch," reads a press release.

Bertie is a big fan of the game and interviewed the developers about the past, present and future of Dorfromantik.