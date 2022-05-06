Get discounts on Dorfromantik, Monster Hunter, and Deathloop in Gamesplanet's weekend sale

It's been over two months since Elden Ring released, so you're probably ready to try something different by now. If you are, or you just want a new game to play in between Malenia attempts, you can get some new titles for your library for less this weekend with Games Planet's weekend sales.

There's a big selection of games to choose from, whether you want more single-player RPG action or something completely different that's much more relaxing. Here are some of the highlights from Games Planet's weekend sale.

Monster Hunter & Assassin's Creed

From Games Planet's weekly deals page, two major games series have big discounts on some of their best entries. First up is Capcom's Monster Hunter games, where you use a variety of different weapons to hunt and capture huge monsters for rewards. You can get 2018's Monster Hunter World 53 per cent reduced for £11.66 and also Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe edition that was launched in January for 62 per cent off, now just £22.49.

You can also get the first eight Assassin's Creed games for up to 86 per cent off, with the director's cut edition of the first game for just £2.57. Find all of the Assassin's Creed games on sale, and other games with discounts this weekend, in Games Planet's weekly deals section.

Deathloop and Dishonored

Games Planet is also having a special sale event celebrating the best of French games publishers. The highlights from this sale are two of Bethesda's recent successes Deathloop and Dishonored. Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter where two rival assassins are trapped on an island in a mysterious time loop, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. You can grab the deluxe edition of the game for 42 per cent less this weekend.

Deathloop was made by Arkane Lyon, the same award-winning studio that made Dishonored, which you can also get on sale at Games Planet this weekend. The Dishonored games are set in the rat-infested streets of Dunwall and beyond, and you must use magical abilities and equipment to navigate the world and take down enemies either through stealth or combat in a first-person view. You can get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider in the Complete Collection for less than half price in the Games Planet sale.

Dorfromantik

One gem of a game on sale that I had to mention is Dorfromantik. Dorfromantik is a relaxing building strategy and puzzle game in which you place tiles to create ever-growing, idyllic village landscapes. It sounds very simple, and it can be, but it can also be very hard to build bigger and bigger landscapes to get a highscore. Dorfromantik offers a challenge to those seeking one while remaining relaxing thanks to its art direction and soundtrack. You can get it for just £7.69 this weekend.

We hope you have a good weekend playing a new game you got for less. If you're struggling for space for new games don't be downtrodden, have a look at Digital Foundry's best SSD for gaming page to find some new storage for your PC.