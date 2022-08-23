PlayStation announces DualSense Edge controller with removable thumbsticks

PlayStation announces DualSense Edge controller with removable thumbsticksPro choice.
Sony has confirmed its previously-rumoured "pro" controller, officially named the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller.
A brief teaser for the pad appeared tonight during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and showcased its removable analogue stick units and rear buttons.
No release information or pricing details were announced today.
In an accompanying blog post, PlayStation dubbed the new pad as "the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customisable controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment".
The controller lets you remap or deactivate specific buttons, adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones, and save multiple control profiles.
The controller comes with three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) and two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) which can be configured to be any other button input.
Replacement control stick modules will be sold separately, meanwhile.
Get a first look at the DualSense Edge wireless controller: https://t.co/PJEVb216T2— PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 23, 2022
Customizable controls, back buttons, changeable stick caps, on-controller interface and more pic.twitter.com/sAtVdrg6Us
