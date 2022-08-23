If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation announces DualSense Edge controller with removable thumbsticks

News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Sony has confirmed its previously-rumoured "pro" controller, officially named the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller.

A brief teaser for the pad appeared tonight during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and showcased its removable analogue stick units and rear buttons.

No release information or pricing details were announced today.

In an accompanying blog post, PlayStation dubbed the new pad as "the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customisable controller developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment".

The controller lets you remap or deactivate specific buttons, adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones, and save multiple control profiles.

The controller comes with three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high dome, and low dome) and two swappable sets of back buttons (half-dome and lever) which can be configured to be any other button input.

Replacement control stick modules will be sold separately, meanwhile.

