Shiny Cyndaquil, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Typhlosion best moveset in Pokémon Go

Cyndaquil, the Fire Mouse Pokémon is scurrying in for June’s Community Day Classic – a recurring Pokémon Go event that celebrates a specific Pokémon, bringing them back for another crack at Community Day fame! As with all Community Day events, it brings a bevy of bonuses, including boosted shiny rates and an exclusive move for its final evolution, Typhlosion!

Since Cyndaquil is a starter Pokémon, and thus a relatively rare spawn in Pokémon Go, outside of the occasional special event, this is a great chance to catch one and add all of its evolutions to your Pokédex – especially if you missed its first Community Day event back in 2018 and want a Typhlosion with the exclusive move Blast Burn.

Typhlosion is still reasonable in Pokémon Go, but it is far from being the best mono-Fire-type Pokémon in Go Battle League. Instead, this Community Day Classic is your chance to find a perfect shiny Typhlosion, if you’re still missing one!

Even if you’re not keen on Cyndaquil, you should still try to catch as many Pokémon as possible during this week’s Community Day Classic event because of the double catch XP and double catch Stardust bonuses that run alongside the event.

Cyndaquil 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This month’s Community Day Classic is a great opportunity to catch a Cyndaquil with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Cyndaquil based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Cyndaquil:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 840 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 910 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

If you want a perfect Cyndaquil for Go Battle League, you’re looking for the following stats:

Great League – 0/15/13 CP

Ultra League – 0/13/15 CP

What does Cyndaquil evolve into?

Cyndaquil is pretty cool, in that evolves into the Volcano Pokémon Quilava and then Typhlosion. Both follow the theme of 'what if I was bigger and had more fire coming out of my back'? Is it the most sensible evolution line? No. Is it cool as hell? Totally.

Everything in Cyndaquil’s evolution line is a Fire-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava with 25 Cyndaquil Candy. Quilava evolves into Typhlosion with a further 100 Cyndaquil Candy.

However, this starter Pokémon is also notable because it has a branching evolution - Hisuian Typhlosion. This regional variant hails from the Hisui region (as you probably surmised). This is only available as a Raid reward, so don’t go into this Community Day hoping to pick up the variant!

If you’d like to learn more about the Cyndaquil family, you can read their official Pokédex entries below:

Cyndaquil - 'It usually stays hunched over. If it is angry or surprised, it shoots flames out of its back. The fire that spouts from its back burns hottest when it is angry. The flaring flames intimidate foes.'

Quilava - 'Before battle, it turns its back on its opponent to demonstrate how ferociously its fire blazes. The fur covering this Pokémon's body never burns, no matter what. It can shrug off any kind of fire attack.'

Typhlosion - 'It has a secret, devastating move. It rubs its blazing fur to cause huge explosions. If its rage peaks, it becomes so hot that anything that touches it will instantly go up in flames.'

Hisuian Typhlosion - 'Said to purify lost, forsaken souls with its flames and guide them to the afterlife. I believe its form has been influenced by the energy of the sacred mountain towering at Hisui's center.'

June’s Community Day Classic event runs from 2pm to 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Cyndaquil Candy as possible to ensure you can fully evolve it!

Remember, having a Fire-type Pokémon Mega Evolved will net you one extra Cyndaquil Candy per catch, so if you think you’re going to be short on candy, bring a Mega Charizard, Mega Blaziken or Primal Groudon, for example!

Typhlosion moves and best moveset recommendations

Typhlosion best moveset is Incinerate, Blast Burn and Thunder Punch. Its full moveset is as follows:

Fast Moves

Incinerate (Fire)

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Ember (Fire)

Charged Moves

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Solar Beam (Grass)

Overheat (Fire)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Legacy Charged Moves

Blast Burn (Fire)

Return (Normal)

It’s good to see that its best move is the Legacy move granted during this Community Day Classic event. Just be aware that while Typhlosion and Shadow Typhlosion are decent Fire-type Pokémon, they still fall behind the likes of Talonflame, Skeledirge and Charizard. If you need a strong Fire-type attacker for Great League and Ultra League and you don’t have these Pokémon, it may be worth going out of your way to look for a perfect Cyndaquil.

Just be aware that while this is a spammy Pokémon that lays down both Fast Move and shield pressure - all things we love - it has a couple of drawbacks. Notably, it is less bulky than is ideal, and it is clumsy in that it uses long attack animations. Still, as long as you can bait out shields and hit with the right attack at the right time, Typhlosion could serve you well.

If you’re keen to try Cyndaquil in these leagues, you’re looking for the following stats for the respective Pokémon:

0/13/15 for Typhlosion in Great League

0/15/13 for Typhlosion in Ultra League

15/15/15 for Typhlosion in Master League

The Shared Skies Season is here! Currently, the Scorching Steps event is running in Pokémon Go. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

What do shiny Cyndaquil, Quilava and Typhlosion look like?

Shiny Cyndaquil in Pokémon Go was released on its original Community Day back in November 2018.

During Community Day events, the shiny rate is boosted, so catching a shiny Cyndaquil in the wild should be relatively straightforward.

Each Cyndaquil you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Cyndaquil you need!

If you want to evolve your Cyndaquil into a Quilava, you’ll need 25 Cyndaquil Candy and you’ll need a further 100 Cyndaquil Candy to evolve your Quilava into an Typhlosion.

As you can see below, shiny Cyndaquil is pretty lacklustre. It swaps its teal back and head for a rusty brown. This change is conserved through evolution, meaning that the regular version looks better than the shiny. That’s always a disappointing thing to see.

Other Cyndaquil Community Day Classic bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and the Cyndaquil Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same - like increased spawns and shiny rates. There are, however, a rotating set of other bonuses for Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP. This said, Community Day Classics have fewer bonuses than the regular Community Day events.

Here’s a full list of Cyndaquil Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Double catch XP

Double Stardust XP

3-hour Incense duration (not including Daily Adventure Incense)

(not including Daily Adventure Incense) 3-hour Lure duration (not including Golden Lures)

(not including Golden Lures) Photobombs - Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Cyndaquil, and increase your Cameraman medal, up to five times during the event.

- Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Cyndaquil, and increase your Cameraman medal, up to five times during the event. Field Research - Spin PokéStops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Cyndaquil' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust or a Cyndaquil encounter.

- Spin PokéStops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Cyndaquil' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust or a Cyndaquil encounter. Special Research - For $1.00, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, you can take part in the Cyndaquil Special Research story.

- For $1.00, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, you can take part in the Cyndaquil Special Research story. Stickers - Get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

- Get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. Exclusive move - Evolve Cyndaquil during the event to get a Typhlosion which knows the exclusive attack Blast Burn (a Fire-type Charged Move).

- Evolve Cyndaquil during the event to get a Typhlosion which knows the exclusive attack Blast Burn (a Fire-type Charged Move). PokéStop Showcases for Cyndaquil

Good luck finding a perfect Cyndaquil!