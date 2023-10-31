Yamask 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Yamask preview in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Spirit Pokémon. No, not Spiritomb — that’s the Forbidden Pokémon, as in 'You’re forbidden from catching any more Spiritomb'. Instead, this week’s event is your opportunity to catch a perfect Yamask in Pokémon Go.

Yamask is a great choice for Spotlight Hour, since its evolution Cofagrigus is decent in competitive Pokémon Go. It’s also a ghost, which we like — both in general and because this is Halloween. And given how this month’s Community Day event was inexplicably Timburr, we’re taking all of the Ghosts we can get.

This week’s Spotlight Hour event comes with the perfect Halloween bonus: double catch candy. Remember, if you’ve already had your fill of creepy mask-based Pokémon, this bonus that it applies to all Pokémon, including Research rewards and Raid bosses.

Yamask 100% perfect IV stats

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Yamask with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Yamask based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Yamask:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 841 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 912 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Cofagrigus good in PVP?

It’s surprisingly good, given the usual quality of Spotlight Hour Pokémon - and given that this comes off the back of Phantump Spotlight Hour, that’s two decent Pokémon in a row!

That said, this is nowhere near as good as the spooky tree. Cofagrigus is a more of a corner case that can deliver a beating in a limited meta where the likes of Sableye (a faster and better option) aren’t allowed. Such a league doesn’t immediately spring to mind, so this is purely spookulation at this point. It’s also worth noting (while we’re looking at Sableye) that the abundance of Dark-types makes this mono-Ghost-type a bit more of a scary choice.

If you want to run Cofagrigus in Go Battle League, you’ll want to run Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse. This is a decent moveset, and allows you to apply decent shield pressure, but Cofagrigus would seriously benefit from having a faster Charged move that it can fall back on in Ghost-vs-Ghost match.

In Great League this set of moves will net you wins against Medicham, Swampert, Azumarill, Registeel and Shadow Gligar. This is a decent list, so if you missed out on last week’s hunt for a perfect Trevenant, this is fairly tempting. However, it can’t all be upside: you will lose to Lickitung, Ninetales, Galarian Stunfisk, regular Gligar and Lanturn.

In Ultra League, you’ll need a Level 50 Cofagrigus (2498 CP, 10/15/15) to really shine, which is pretty expensive. However, it ranks just below Trevenant, so it may be worth it if you catch a perfect one. This hefty investment will help you beat Cobalion, Shadow Swampert, Cresselia, Giratina and Charizard. Losses will come from Obstagoon, Trevenant, Walrein, Tapu Fini and Swampert. This is all decent, so make sure you keep an eye out for that 10/15/15! That’s just one move update away from being a serious contender...

Don’t try to run Cofagrigus in Master League. You will not win.

Is there a shiny Yamask in Pokémon Go?

Yes, in keeping with the spooky vibes, shiny Yamask was released as part of the Halloween 2019 event!

Everything in Yamask’s evolution line is a Ghost-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Yamask look like?

As you can see below, shiny Yamask comes in with the silver medal - swapping the gold for silver, black for navy and red for yellow leaves shiny Yamask a little lacklustre.

However, Shiny Cofagrigus is sweet; the gold still becomes silver, but the teal becomes an excellent shade of purple. The orange eyes become red, and we’re left with a very cool shiny.

Thanks to Reddit user jgmcelwain for the preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Yamask in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Yamask caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Candy twice as fast as usual, with each Yamask caught giving up to 13 Candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a Mega-Evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base three. This bonus also extends to your research rewards. Remember, you don’t need to catch these Pokémon when you complete the task; if you run away, you can 'bank' up to 200 Pokémon for times like this, or when you want to maximise a Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus.

If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Yamask Candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and add its evolution to your Pokédex.

Thanks to Yamask being a Ghost-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Check back next week to see what November has in store!

Good luck finding a perfect Yamask!