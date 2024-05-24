Wuthering Waves Sonance Caskets explained

Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves are yet another item you can come across on your adventures, they're easy to skip past and think unimportant but you'd be sorely disappointed if you did. If you see one of these items, then we strongly advise collecting it!

As with most Wuthering Waves items that can be found as you explore the world, these ones are of particular importance to specific characters you'll meet and their value will result in you earning some high-tier loot.

Without further ado, we're here to explain what Sonance Caskets are and where to trade them in Wuthering Waves.

What are Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves?

Sonance Caskets are small glowing cubes you can find as you explore the world in Wuthering Waves. You're likely to come across your first one just outside Jinzhou during your first quest.

So shiny... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

You can collect them by walking up to them and interacting them - collect any that you see as they're valued by specific Merchants across the world.

Sonance Caskets are energy entities that contain records of the past. It's essentially a data fragment filled with knowledge and history.

Where to trade Sonance Caskets in Wuthering Waves

You can trade Sonance Caskets with Relic Merchants in Wuthering Waves. These specialist Merchants will be marked with a small robot-like icon above their heads.

The first Relic Merchant you'll meet will be Chenpi in Jinzhou - we highly recommend visiting him after collecting your first Casket.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

When you speak to a Relic Merchant you can choose to trade any Sonance Caskets you've collected for items and currency. Each time you trade in some Sonance Caskets with a merchant your 'Level' will increase and with this, the amount of Caskets you'll need to hand over will increase.

For example, our first visit to Chenpi required us to hand over one Sonance Casket for our rewards but the second visit needed us to hand over three.

Trading in Sonance Caskets is highly worth your time as you often get high-tier items and substantial amounts of currency for doing so. The items you will get for hitting your next trade-in target will be shown at the bottom of the menu on the left side of your screen while talking to a Relic Merchant.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Our first trade-in with Chenpi in Jinzhou gave us the following:

50 Astrite

1 Lustrous Tide

2 Advanced Resonance Potion

2 Advanced Energy Core

10,000 Shell Credit

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

