Wailmer 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Wailmer in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Ball Whale Pokémon, meaning it’s the perfect opportunity to catch a Wailmer in Pokémon Go.

Wailmer isn’t the most exciting Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Wailmer is a relatively common spawn, Wailord isn’t good in Raids, and it’s pretty awful in Go Battle League. The only real use it has is as a Gym defender if you want to annoy anyone attacking the Gym, thanks the size of this chonky Pokémon’s health bar.

One thing that is exciting about this Spotlight Hour, though, is that Wailmer is relatively easy to get an Excellent Curveball Throw on, so the double catch XP bonus that runs alongside the event is going to be extremely helpful for those looking to rack up XP quickly!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Wailmer 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Wailmer with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Wailmer based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Wailmer:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1258 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1363 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it a new Go Battle League season. The 7th Anniversary Party is currently running in Pokémon Go, bringing PokéStop Showcases, the return of the All-on-One #151 quest and the 7th Anniversary Party timed research quest to Pokémon Go. Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Is Wailord good in PVP?

There are certainly worse Water-types, but no, Wailord isn’t great in Go Battle League.

But first, Wailmer — if you’re looking at Great League, Wailmer is your best bet, with Water Gun, Body Slam and Heavy Slam — oh, and the fact that you can get a Level 50 Wailmer into Great League, with is nothing short of disgusting. Nothing here is particularly stand-out though — just spam the Slam.

So, how does it fare? You can beat Azumarill, Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Ninetails, Walrein and Sableye. However, no amount of Stardust invested into Wailmer (and you need a lot) will have you beat Lanturn, Medicham, Swampert or Noctowl.

In Ultra League, this Wailord takes over as your best bet, with Water Gun, Surf and Blizzard. Again, we’re looking at a Level 50 Pokémon, coming in at 2496 CP, helping you beat Talonflame, Galarian Stunfisk, Charizard, Tapu Fini and Shadow Swampert. Losses will come from Giratina, Cresselia, Walrein, Cobalion and regular Swampert.

Bear in mind that all of these match-ups are based on you having a Level 50 Wailmer or Wailord. This will set you back (depending on the catch level of the original Wailmer) around 500,000 Stardust, 300 Wailmer Candy (plus 400 if you want to evolve your Wailmer), and 296 Wailmer Cady XL. That’s a combined 1000 Candy and half a million Stardust for a Pokémon that’s ok at best. Is it worth the investment? That’s up to you to decide (but no, it categorically is not worth the investment, please save your Stardust for something better!!)

Master League Wailord is basically the same as Ultra League, since they’re both Level 50. Here though, the tiny defense (Wailord went for intense stamina, not defense stats) will leave the Float Whale somewhat deflated.

Is there a shiny Wailmer in Pokémon Go?

Yep! Shiny Wailmer was released in April 2018 as part of the Earth Day event!

Everything in the Wailmer evolution is a Water-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

What does shiny Wailmer look like?

As you can see below, shiny Wailmer follows in the footsteps of greatness, channelling both Kyogre and Swampert. Simply swap the blue for purple and call it a day!

Shiny Wailord knows when to copy Wailmer’s homework — why mess with perfection? Here we have a pair of cool-looking purple shinies that look pretty decent. Get yourself a shiny Wailmer if you can, and then be amused every time you see it trying on its Shiny Kyogre cosplay.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user BlueWhaleKing for the preview.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Wailmer in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Wailmer to quickly rack up the XP!

running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Wailmer to quickly rack up the XP! If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Wailmer candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Wailmer being a Water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Rhyhorn, stomping its way onto the stage with a double catch candy bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect Wailmer!