Shiny Grubbin, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and best Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

Grubbin is the focus of September’s Community Day event in Pokémon Go. The Larva Pokémon will have both increased spawn and shiny rates during this event, which is perfect as this Community Day also marks the release of shiny Grubbin!

This Pokémon Go Community Day is perfect for newcomers and seasoned players alike. Offering new players the chance to easily add Vikavolt to their Pokédex, while longtime players may be more interested in catching a Grubbin with 100% perfect IV stats and, if this is the case, you’ll want to know Vikavolt’s best moveset.

No matter whether you’re after a shiny Grubbin or one with the best stats, it’s a good idea to know the bonuses for September’s Community Day, especially since these include a triple catch XP bonus.

Grubbin’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go September’s Community Day is focused around Grubbin making it the perfect time to catch a Grubbin with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. For Grubbin, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 843 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 914 CP Grubbin’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different. Perfect stats in Pokemon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for. When it comes to the Master League and raids, perfect means focusing exclusively on 15/15/15, which are the best possible stats a Pokémon can have. Perfect stats for both the Great League and Ultra League, however, are different since the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, while also getting that CP Level as close to the league’s cap as possible. If you want to run Vikavolt in those leagues, you’re looking for these different stats: A perfect Great League Vikavolt is 0/14/12, with 1498 CP at Level 18.

A perfect Ultra League Vikavolt is 2/15/15, with 2500 CP at Level 29.5. Though Vikavolt is best suited for the Master League, it still doesn’t hold weight in this League so be prepared if you’re planning on using it there. Vikavolt is also very much a middling Pokémon when it comes to the Great and Ultra Leagues. If you do plan on using Vikavolt in the Go Battle League, then we highly recommend getting one via evolution during this Community Day event as its exclusive Fast move, Volt Switch, will definitely be useful. Image credit: Niantic

Grubbin evolution chart: What does Grubbin evolve into? Grubbin has two evolutions - Charjabug and Vikavolt - with the latter two evolutions being Bug and Electric-type Pokémon. One theme which runs through the Grubbin evolution line is these Pokémon's powerful jaws - a fact which is reflected in their official Pokédex entries: Grubbin - 'Its natural enemies, like Rookidee, may flee rather than risk getting caught in its large mandibles that can snap thick tree branches.'

Charjabug - 'While its durable shell protects it from attacks, Charjabug strikes at enemies with jolts of electricity discharged from the tips of its jaws.'

Vikavolt - 'It builds up electricity in its abdomen, focuses it through its jaws, and then fires the electricity off in concentrated beams.' September's Community Day runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), so you'll have three hours to gather as much Grubbin Candy as possible to help you complete all of its Pokédex entries. Here are some tips to help you increase your Candy yield: This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus.

Use a Pinap or Silver Pinap Berries while catching Grubbin.

Have a member of the Grubbin evolution line as your buddy.

Have Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir or Mega Scizor active.

Vikavolt moves and best moveset recommendation in Pokémon Go For Vikavolt’s best moveset in Pokémon Go, we recommend Volt Switch as a Fast Attack and X-Scissor and Discharge as Charged Attacks. Keep in mind that to have both of these Charged Attacks you’ll need enough Grubbin Candy and Stardust to unlock Vikavolt’s second Charged Attack. Since this can be quite the investment, we only recommend doing so if you truly plan on using Vikavolt in the Go Battle League or raids. If this is the case, then you may also want to try switching out one of these Charged Attacks with Crunch. It’s also important to note that Volt Switch is the exclusive move for this Community Day, so, if you want Vikavolt to learn it, you must fully evolve a Grubbin when the event is live. If you don’t, you’ll have to use an Elite Fast TM to get this move. This is worth doing though as it will give your Vikavolt an advantage in battle. If you’d like to use moves outside of our recommendations, then here’s Vikavolt’s full moveset: Vikavolt Fast Attacks Bug Bite (Bug)

Mud-Slap (Ground)

Spark (Electric)

Volt Switch (Electric) - Community Day exclusive move Vikavolt Charged Attacks Crunch (Dark)

Discharge (Electric)

X-Scissor (Bug) If you’re looking our recommendations, then Vikavolt will have an advantage over the following Pokémon in the three main leagues: Great League - Azumarill, Pelipper, Sableye, Mandibuzz and Registeel.

- Azumarill, Pelipper, Sableye, Mandibuzz and Registeel. Ultra League - Tapu Fini, Walrein, Cresselia, Talonflame and Jellicent.

- Tapu Fini, Walrein, Cresselia, Talonflame and Jellicent. Master League - Darkrai, Moltres, Gyarados, Melmetal and Shadow Zapdos. While Vikavolt is very much a middling Pokémon throughout the entire Go Battle League, it can take care of that troublesome Azumarill in the Great League.