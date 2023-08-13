Shiny Froakie, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and best Greninja moveset in Pokémon Go

Froakie is the focus of August’s Community Day event in Pokémon Go. The Bubble Frog Pokémon will have both increased spawn and shiny rates during this event, which is great because this Community Day sees the release of shiny Froakie!

Being a starter Pokémon, Froakie can be a little difficult to find especially if you’re a Pokémon Go newcomer. For seasoned players, this Community Day is a great chance to catch a Froakie with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it’s a good idea to know Greninja’s best moveset.

Whether you’re interested in catching a shiny Froakie or one with the best stats possible, it’s also a good idea to know the Community Day bonuses for August. This month includes a double catch candy and triple catch Stardust.

Froakie’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go August’s Community Day is focused around Froakie making it the perfect time to catch a Froakie with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. For Froakie, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 851 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 921 CP Froakie’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different. Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for. When it comes to the Master League and raids, perfect means focusing exclusively on 15/15/15, which are the best possible stats a Pokémon can have. Perfect stats for both the Great League and Ultra League, however, are different since the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, while also getting that CP Level as close to the league’s cap as possible. If you want to run Greninja in those leagues, you’re looking for these different stats: A perfect Great League Greninja is 3/15/12, with 1500 CP at Level 21.

A perfect Ultra League Greninja is 0/14/14, with 2497 CP at Level 41. Greninja is best suited for the Master League where you can ensure its stats and CP are at its best. Meanwhile, in the Great and Ultra Leagues, it can be described as a middling Pokémon - still a strong contender, but often out paced by better options in both of its typings. No matter what you plan on doing with Greninja though, we do recommend ensuring you have at least one learn the exclusive move, Hydro Cannon, for this Community Day as it may come in handy. Keep in mind that, if you want to want a Greninja for either the Great or Ultra League, then you’ll want to keep these CP level in mind: Level 21 (perfect for Great League Greninja) - 1500 CP

Level 41 (perfect for Ultra League Greninja) - 2497 CP Image credit: Niantic

Froakie evolution chart: What does Froakie evolve into? Froakie has two evolutions - Frogadier and Greninja - with the later evolutions having a ninja-theme. Since they’re Water-type Pokémon, water and bubbles are important to their attacks and their official Pokédex entries reflect this: Froakie - 'It secretes flexible bubbles from its chest and back. The bubbles reduce the damage it would otherwise take when attacked.'

- 'It secretes flexible bubbles from its chest and back. The bubbles reduce the damage it would otherwise take when attacked.' Frogadier - 'It can throw bubble-covered pebbles with precise control, hitting empty cans up to a hundred feet away.'

- 'It can throw bubble-covered pebbles with precise control, hitting empty cans up to a hundred feet away.' Greninja - 'It creates throwing stars out of compressed water. When it spins them and throws them at high speed, these stars can split metal in two.' Both Froakie and Frogadier are Water-type Pokémon, while Greninja is a Water and Dark-type Pokémon. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company August’s Community Day runs between 2pm to 5pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Froakie Candy as possible, which will help you fulfil all of the Froakie related Pokédex entries. If you’re candy hunting, then you can use the following methods to increase the amount of candy you can earn: Keep in mind this Community Day has a double catch bonus. Thanks to this bonus, you may be able to collect enough Froakie candy from simply catching the little frog Pokémon.

Thanks to this bonus, you may be able to collect enough Froakie candy from simply catching the little frog Pokémon. Use Pinap or Silver Pinap Berries when catching Pokémon. Since this Community Day has a double catch candy bonus already, using one of these berries will further increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Froakie.

Since this Community Day has a double catch candy bonus already, using one of these berries will further increase the amount of candy you earn from catching Froakie. Have a member of the Froakie evolution family as your buddy. With one of these Pokémon as your buddy, you’ll earn candy every 3km you walk in Pokémon Go.

With one of these Pokémon as your buddy, you'll earn candy every 3km you walk in Pokémon Go. Have Mega Blastoise, Mega Gyarados, Mega Slowbro, Mega Swampert or Primal Kyogre active. Having one of these Mega Evolutions active will increase the amount of catch candy you earn when catching Water-type Pokémon.

Greninja moves and best moveset recommendation in Pokémon Go When it comes to Greninja’s moveset in Pokémon Go, we recommend having Bubble as a Fast Attack followed by Night Slash and Hydro Cannon as Charged Attack. Though Surf is a good alternative for a Water-type Charged Attack. This moveset should suit Greninja well throughout the Go Battle League and in raids. It’s worth experimenting with Hydro Cannon as it acts as a less powerful, but faster to use, alternative to Hydro Pump. This is because, compared to Hydro Pump, it requires half of the energy to be used, so, if you want to have Night Slash as one of Greninja’s Charged Attack but still have a Water-type Charged Attack, Hydro Cannon may be a good solution. Even though it requires more energy to use, Hydro Cannon is also a good alternative to Surf as it’s more powerful. Overall, it’s definitely worth considering Hydro Cannon when building your Greninja’s moveset as this exclusive move does have its benefits, especially since, after the Community Day, you’ll have to use an Elite Charged TM to teach this Pokémon the move. If you’ like to use moves outside of our recommendations, then take a look at Greninja’s full moveset: Greninja Fast Moves Bubble (Water)

Feint Attack (Dark) Greninja Charged Moves Aerial Ace (Flying)

Hydro Cannon (Water) - Community Day exclusive move

Hydro Pump (Water)

Night Slash (Dark)

Surf (Water) If you’re following our recommendation, then Greninja will have an advantage over the following Pokémon in the three main leagues: Great League - Shadow Swampert, Sableye, Galarian Stunfisk, Froslass and Bastiodon.

- Shadow Swampert, Sableye, Galarian Stunfisk, Froslass and Bastiodon. Ultra League - Charizard (including Shadow Charizard), Galarian Stunfisk, Talonflame and Drapion.

- Charizard (including Shadow Charizard), Galarian Stunfisk, Talonflame and Drapion. Master League - Mewtwo, Metagross, Mamoswine, Excadrill and Incarnate Landorus. As you can see, Greninja does have an advantage over a number of strong Pokémon throughout the leagues, especially Galarian Stunfisk and Mewtwo.

What does shiny Froakie, Frogadier and Greninja look like in Pokémon Go? The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon combined with how catching Pokémon of the same type naturally increases said rate making it easier to encounter shinies. To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity like a raid. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles that appear when the encounter begins and the shiny icons next to the Pokémon’s name. This Community Day sees the release of the shiny forms for Froakie, Frogadier and Greninja. Thanks to the increased shiny rates during event hours - 2pm to 5pm (local time) - this Community Day is the perfect time to add these new shiny Pokémon to your collection. Below you can take a look at shiny Froakie, Frogadier and Greninja: Froakie shiny family comparison. Releases during August Community day on August 13th. from r/The Silph Road To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thank you to DonNextDoor286 from reddit for the help with this information. While the shiny form for Froakie is rather unexciting - mostly being a little shade of blue - it does become more exciting as you evolve the Pokémon. After evolving shiny Froakie into Frogadier it takes on a darker shade of blue for its head, hands and feet, while its body remains the same light blue. It’s when we reach shiny Greninja, however, where things truly get exciting. Shiny Greninja abandons blue for black, with its tongue taking on a deep shade of red. There is some blue to be found, but it’s only on the fins between the spikes adorning its head. It’s a really cool shiny Pokémon and definitely worth the time getting if you’re a shiny collector. It shouldn’t take you that long to get either thanks to the increased shiny rates! If you want to evolve shiny Froakie, we recommend waiting until the event starts to draw to close around 5pm (local time) to ensure it learns the exclusive move upon transforming into Greninja. This way you’ll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a selection of shiny Froakies, along with collecting the candy required for evolving, and maybe even one with perfect IVs. Evolving a shiny Froakie will add a shiny Frogadier to your Pokédex and, if you go all the way, a shiny Greninja too. If you do fully evolve a shiny Greninja during these event hours, the resulting shiny Greninja will know Hydro Cannon - the Water-type exclusive Charged attack for this Community Day.