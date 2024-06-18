Roggenrola 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Mantle Pokémon – no, not the clothing, the outer-layer of the planet. Yep, that means it’s the perfect chance to catch a Roggenrola in Pokémon Go.

Roggenrola is, admittedly, a very weird-looking Pokémon. It evolves into slightly less odd-looking Pokémon, but unfortunately an equally useless one. Sadly, there isn’t much use for Gigalith, Roggenrola’s final evolution, in Pokémon Go.

Assuming you already have a Gigalith, you may want to make the most of the other draw for this Spotlight Hour: the double evolution XP bonus, meaning that instead of catching Pokémon, you can rake in XP by cracking a Lucky Egg and going to town!

On this page:

Roggenrola 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Roggenrola with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Roggenrola based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Roggenrola:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1032 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 1118 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Gigalith good in PVP?

The overabundance of strong Water-types in Go Battle League means that mono-Rock types like Gigalith are all but useless. On top of this, it has poor stats and a slow moveset. Sadly, there isn't much going for it in Go Battle League.

No matter your cup or league, this Pokémon runs Smack Down, Superpower and Meteor Beam. It also dies. A lot.

Looking at Great League, it beats Talonflame, Froslass, Altaria, Bastiodon and Charjabug. The quickest losses will come from anything wet, along with Lickitung (which also sounds pretty wet) and Skarmory.

As for Ultra League, beats a lot of Pokémon with a Fire or Flying typing, but again dies to Virizion, Steelix, Cresselia, Giratina Altered and Poliwrath.

As for Master League, don’t waste your time.

Is there a shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon Go and it’s a lovely shade of purple!

Everything in the Roggenrola evolution line is a Rock-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

The shiny form of Roggenrola was released back in August 2020, as part of the Unova Week celebration. If you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Gigalith; however, you will need a whopping 250 Roggenrola Candy to do so – 50 to get to Boldore and a further 200 for Gigalith. If you can trade for a shiny Boldore, however, you can evolve the shiny Boldore for free.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Roggenrola in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Roggenrola you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Roggenrola you need!

What does shiny Roggenrola look like?

As you can see, shiny Roggenrola takes on a purple hue, with a reddish orange ear. Yes, that’s an ear on the front of it, not an eye. Yes, we know it’s weird.

The Roggenrola family really shines in its shiny form.

As for shiny Boldore and Gigalith, they go for a combo of purple and turquoise that absolutely pops. It’s a great shiny, and we’re big fans!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny .

Thanks to Roggenrola being a Rock-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on the Illuminating Pokémon, Morelull, and its double catch Stardust bonus.

Good luck finding a perfect Roggenrola!