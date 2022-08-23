If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PSA: It's time to remove unauthorised items from your Elden Ring inventory

Ditch the pants.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Elden Ring dragon battle

PSA: If you have any unauthorised items in your Elden Ring inventory, you may want to get rid of them sharpish.

As noted in the latest patch, unauthorised items will be given [ERROR] in the name to identify them, which may lead to a warning or penalty on your account.

The game's official Twitter account notes that this process will start "within a few days".

Watch on YouTube
Elden Ring Lore: Roundtable Hold Explained

The tweet advises players to "please protect yourself by removing them from your inventory".

Of course, players shouldn't have unauthorised items in the first place, but through modding some players have been able to access extra items.

That includes unobtainable underwear - known as the Deathbed Smalls - that was discovered through datamining.

Some players later inadvertently picked up these pants dropped by other players and were soft banned for possessing them.

So this is your final warning: drop the pants, now.

The latest patch also brought a change to multiplayer summoning, allowing players to send summon signs to pools in multiple areas.

That's on top of a number of balance changes, including nerfing the overused Bloodhound Step ability.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch