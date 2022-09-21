Pokémon Unite Dodrio build, best items and moveset

A solid Dodrio build will allow you to turn this Gen 1 triple-bird into a dominant opponent in Pokémon Unite - the MOBA Pokémon game.

Dodrio is classified as a Speedster Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so, when playing, your primary goals will be to assassinate low health enemy Pokemon and use this opportunity to score swift goals. To do any of this, you will need to be familiarised with the best items and moves for Dodrio.

Below you will find our recommendations for the best Dodrio build and, if you would like to see how Dodrio measures up to the other Pokémon on Unite’s roster, visit our Pokémon Unite Tier List.

On this page:

Dodrio build: Our recommendations for the best Dodrio moveset in Pokémon Unite

Dodrio lands into the Speedster Role in Pokémon Unite, which allows this Pokémon’s playstyle to focus on knocking out enemy Pokémon, scoring goals, and disengaging from fights. If you have yet to play as a Speedster Pokémon, Dodrio is an excellent place to start learning the role.

Looking at Dodrio’s stats, it is justified to mainly be used as a Speedster, but does heavily lean into scoring. Its offensive capabilities are not as high as other Speedsters like Absol or Zeraora, but what Dodrio lacks in damage – it makes up in scoring goals. When using Dodrio, you will mainly be running in to aid teammates, bursting down enemies, and making your quick retreat afterwards. Staying alive is of your greatest prerogative as to not fall short of experience or neglect aiding allies throughout the entire map.

As Dodrio, you will need to start at the central area. No need to worry about getting last hits in lane or preventing an ally from stealing wild Pokémon in top or bottom paths. By defeating the five Pokémon in the central area - Xatu, two Baltoys, Escavalier and Accelgor - Doduo will reach Level 5. Speedsters are efficient at jungling, and you will be able to evolve at a steadfast pace without much disruption.

Dodrio’s Ability - Run Away– will increase its movement speed with opposing enemies nearby.

Dodrio itself has a Sprint Gauge, which fills up while the user moves, and concurrently decreases after it stops moving or slows down. When the Sprint Gauge is full, it will increase the user’s movement speed drastically, and some moves will have different properties such as dealing increased damage, shoving enemies, or even making moves that when stationary can be dealt as projectiles.

When Doduo and Dodrio score goals, it will evenly distribute its scoring in smaller chunks. For example, Doduo will score 10 Aeos Energy by scoring two goals of five. This Passive Ability is what makes Dodrio an excellent scorer, since you don’t have to completely score a goal of 50. Dodrio will divide its number as close as possible, and score through smaller numbers. This makes it one of the best goal scorers in the game by dividing large goals into smaller ones. Items that require stacking such as Attack Weight will not count as a stack unless its third head scores a goal.

You will want to reach Level 7 early on, so you can have its complete moveset at your disposal.

At the start of the match, you will need to choose either Quick Attack or Peck.

We recommend choosing Peck due to how powerful it is, and, when using it with a full Sprint Gauge, it will be stronger and move Doduo forward. Since you will be making your way to the wild Xatu, this ensures you have a full Sprint Gauge with the added damage from Peck. Doduo will learn Quick Attack at Level 2, so you will be able to increase your Sprint Gauge plus movement speed. Quick Attack’s cooldown is reduced, if hitting an opposing Pokémon.

At Level 5, you will have the choice between Tri Attack or Drill Peck.

We recommend choosing Drill Peck because, when the upgraded version hits Pokémon, it restores a portion of HP depending on how much damage it inflicted. This HP restoration will have Dodrio very rarely teleporting back to base to heal, since it can heal almost completely after using this move on the Swablu/Altaria on the map. Being able to heal without teleporting will have you weave in and out of battles, charging through enemies, and gaining experience from defeating or stealing wild Pokémon. Drill Peck at full Sprint Gauge will also make Dodrio shove Pokémon caught in its move. This move can be used to ward off enemies, sneak up behind them to push them into your allies, displace Regieleki, or interrupt some of other team’s Unite moves.

Reaching Level 7, you will then have the option between Agility and Jump Kick.

We recommend choosing Agility because, when used, it will make the user immune to hindrances, increase movement speed for a short time, and charge the Sprint Gauge faster. It is kind of like having a Full Heal and X Speed in one move. Agility working in combination with Drill Peck will have you disrupting Pokémon more often, and you can zoom past Unite moves to safety, or even roam around the map faster to score goals.

When upgraded, Agility will increase the Sprint Gauge completely. It’s an incredible move for diving into skirmishes or escaping, when the circumstances become too dire for this fragile bird.

Lastly, Dodrio will learn its Unite Move at Level 9 – Triple Trample.

Dodrio will sprint to a specific location of your choosing, damaging and throwing enemies it passes through. Dodrio is immune to all hindrances while Triple Trample activates. After reaching its location, Dodrio’s attack increases, it receives a shield, and its Sprint Gauge will charge faster for a little while.

It is best to use Triple Trample to escape fights or to plunge into the fray to assist teammates as soon as possible.

Try to use Triple Trample to get to a destination in a flash to throw enemies, deal damage, or even to get to Rayquaza to steal it from the enemy team. Dodrio will pass around any obstacles in the way, so, when choosing a location, make sure you hit as many enemy Pokémon as possible! Sometimes, it is great to use in the immediate vicinity, not just to reach far off areas of the map.