Pokémon Unite Scizor build, best items and moveset

A strong Scizor build will allow you to turn this Gen 2 Pincer Pokémon into a sturdy opponent in Pokémon Unite - the MOBA Pokémon game.

Scizor is classified as an All-Rounder Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your crucial tasks will be of inflicting damage, sponging damage for lower HP teammates like Attackers or Supporters, and surviving long fights to defeat enemy Pokemon before scoring goals. To do any of this, you will need the best items and moves for Scizor.

Below you will find our recommendations for the best Scizor build and, if you would like to see how Scizor measures up to the other Pokémon on Unite’s roster, please visit our Pokémon Unite Tier List.

Scizor build: Our recommendations for the best Scizor moveset in Pokémon Unite

Scizor dives into the All-Rounder role in Pokémon Unite, so this Pokémon’s playstyle focuses on targeting enemy Pokémon by using its mobility to smoothly engage/disengage, and bashing them up close. If you are yet to play as an All-Rounder Pokémon, Scizor is an elegant and defensive option to start learning this role.

Glancing at Scizor’s stats, it is a ferocious All-Rounder thanks to having extremely high offense, great mobility, and leaning towards endurance. When using Scizor, you will be damaging opponents, and surviving lengthy fights through its defensive capabilities. Staying alive is of high importance as to not fall behind in experience or neglect aiding allies in fights. You do not want to miss out on experience, so you can evolve swiftly.

As Scizor, you will need to be near a ranged Attacker such as Mew, next to a Supporter like Hoopa to heal with Hyperspace Hole, or a Speedster like Dodrio to follow up on boisterous moves used on enemy Pokémon like Drill Peck.

Spinning in with a ranged Attacker will have you trimming the opponent’s HP, and having them flee to heal up or activate their Focus Bands. A Supporter will allow Scizor to survive better or help steal Wild Pokémon from enemies. Speedsters allow Scizor follow up on the bursting enemies to knock out low HP enemy Attackers.

Scizor’s Ability - Technician – activates, when Scizor uses a move. The next basic attack will change, and deal two consecutive basic attacks. The second basic attack being of lower damage.

You will want to be juggling your moves, and weaving in basic attacks after each use; use a move like Bullet Punch, then your double basic attack, and end with another Bullet Punch. It all works in tandem. Make sure you are not missing out on delivering that Technician follow up. Though that second consecutive basic attack is of lower damage, there is a chance for it to be a critical hit; especially due to Scizor excelling in having a higher innate critical hit ratio than its counterpart Scyther.

Every third basic attack with Scizor is a boosted attack. Scizor’s boosted attack will decrease the enemy’s movement speed upon hitting the foe, and increases Scizor’s own defense stat. This defense boost can stack, making Scizor optimal in surviving lengthy fights in a match after your teammates have been knocked out.

At the start of the match, you will need to choose either Fury Cutter and Quick Attack.

We recommend choosing Quick Attack, if you are using the Central Area. This move enables you to pass through walls, so you can easily start attacking the wild Xatu rather than taking the long way around. If you decide top or bottom path instead, then choose Fury Cutter, since its conal distance can hit both Bunnelby in the lanes.

At Level 5, you will be choosing Bullet Punch, because this move makes Scyther evolve into Scizor.

With Bullet Punch, Scizor will dash and emit three quick jabs if hitting a Pokémon. These fast silver jabs will heal the user, and reduce the Bullet Punch’s cooldown. If Bullet Punch is used again within the timeframe, Scizor will instead emit five jabs that inflict higher damage plus additional healing. This move is great to use on multiple enemies at once for extra healing, but more importantly, if you pirouette around the map with the move to hit enemy Pokémon, you can have the Bullet Punch continually be this lowered cooldown stronger version.

The consistent healing this move provides means you rarely have to return to your team’s base and can instead focus on earning experience. You can visually tell the move will be the stronger version of Bullet Punch, because Scizor’s pincers will glow.

When upgraded, it grants the user a shield after hitting Pokémon.

Reaching Level 7, you will then have the option between Double Hit and Swords Dance.

We recommend choosing Swords Dance, because this is the intended move for Scizor and exemplifies its strengths. The user will dash then increase its attack for a short time. If Scizor is able to inflict eight hits while this attack is increased, its next basic attack will be reminiscent of Super Saiyan 4 Goku’s Dragon First, and this crimson attack will pierce through enemy Pokémon in a line. This can also critically strike.

When upgraded, the user reduces damage when it dashes.

Those eight hits required may sound difficult to inflict with Scizor, but with the combined use of Technician’s double consecutive hits and the three jabs, then five, from Bullet Punch, you can unleash the crimson area of effect more often on enemies.

Lastly, Scizor will learn its Unite Move at Level 9 – Red Illusion Dive.

Scizor dashes forward, jabbing the enemy to decrease movement speed, before creating five, tightly knit, illusionary copies of itself in the area. If any of the copies is touched by an enemy Pokémon, they will receive damage alongside having the sole copy disappear. In this time, Scizor is able to press the Unite button again to shove enemies into a line. If this shove hits an illusionary copy, it will incapacitates the Pokémon, and have Scizor slam down in the area.

It sounds complicated, and takes some time to set up efficiently with the most use. Use Red Illusion Dive in teamfights or taking on multiple enemies; try to shove or force them into each of the five copies to do maximum damage. Do not forget to use your follow up to shove them in a straight line. You want to use this at the start of a fight, and with the use of allies to push enemies into these illusions.

The illusions will disappear as soon as Scizor is knocked out, so you’ll want to use this at the start of a team fight – not when Scizor is already super low with Bullet Punch on cooldown.