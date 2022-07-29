Pokémon Unite Glaceon build, best items and moveset

A strong Glaceon build will enable you to turn this Gen 4 Eeveelution into a powerful opponent in Pokémon Unite - the MOBA Pokémon game.

Glaceon is classified as an Attacker Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your essential priorities will be to inflict damage, poke the enemy from a distance and knock out enemy Pokemon before scoring goals with your teammates. To do any of this, you will need the best items and moves for Glaceon.

Below you will find our recommendations for the best Glaceon build and, if you would like to see how Glaceon compares to the other Pokémon on Unite’s roster, please visit our Pokémon Unite Tier List.

Glaceon build: Our recommendations for the best Glaceon moveset in Pokémon Unite

Glaceon lands into the Attacker Role in Pokémon Unite, which allows this Pokémon’s playstyle to focus on knocking out enemy Pokémon by weaving in and out of team fights. If you have yet to play as an Attacker Pokémon, Glaceon is a fantastic place to begin learning this role.

Looking at Glaceon’s stats, it is initially meant to be used as an Attacker, but does lean into mobility. When using Glaceon, you will generally be damaging opponents from a distance and poking enemies to last the final blow. Staying alive is of your prerogative as to not lag behind in experience or neglect helping allies in fights; the early match can be extremely tough, if you’re missing out on experience.

As Glaceon, you will need to stay close to another ranged Attacker such as Delphox, next to a Supporter like Blissey to gain shields alongside healing, or a Defender like Snorlax to follow up on disruptive moves used on enemy Pokémon like Heavy Slam.

Poking the enemy with another ranged Attacker will have your opponent’s HP diminishing and having them leave fights for the time being to heal. A Supporter will allow Glaceon to survive longer or help secure last hits, since Glaceon itself is very fragile and has super limited options to escape hectic engagements against All-Rounder Pokémon such as Aegislash or Azumarill. Defenders will allow Glaceon to escape life-threatening clashes by distracting the foe or using their own body to absorb more lethal damage to make up for Glaceon’s low max HP. In comparison to Sylveon or Espeon, Glaceon’s levels before evolution are even more difficult to manage.

Glaceon will need to be vigilant at the outset until it learns both of its moves and gains max HP through levelling up; without these perks, it is a delicate Pokémon – even more feeble than the other released Eeveelutions – and can be taken by surprise with few options to withdraw. Glaceon’s advantage of stealing last hits on wild Pokémon will deny the enemy experience, while you receive the blessings experience gives, from levels to new moves.

Glaceon’s Ability - Snow Cloak – can negate hindrances and make it invincible for a short period of time. For example, if Machamp tries to use Submission, Snow Cloak will activate and have Machamp miss its grab on Glaceon entirely.

Like most other Pokémon with evolutions, your goal at the start will be evolving Eevee into Glaceon without delay. You need to reach Level 6 right away, so you can have its full moveset at your command.

To learn more on Glaceon's Evolution Line, be sure to visit the next section.

At the start of the match, you will need to choose either Swift and Tail Whip.

We recommend choosing Swift due to its lower cooldown and, when using a boosted attack, being able to send out two stars rather than one. Eevee will learn Tail Whip at Level 2, so you will be able to deal damage to then slow the enemy when it hits.

At Level 4, you will have the choice between Icicle Spear or Icy Wind.

We recommend choosing Icy Wind, because this move can land a critical hit which deals even more damage. Being able to dash forward or even kite from the enemy to launch a swarm of slowing daggers in an instant makes Glaceon be the one of the most potent, dynamic and valuable damage dealers. The upgraded version allows you to deal damage based on the set percentage of the max HP of an enemy. You also have a means of escape or chase low health enemies with your range increased.

With the choice of Icy Wind, Glaceon can inflict more than 80,000 or upwards to 120,000 damage in a single match, when played with our specific build.

Reaching Level 6, you will then have the option between Ice Shard and Freeze-Dry.

We recommend choosing Ice Shard, because it increases Glaceon’s movement speed, basic attack speed, and pelts ice chunks at the enemy that will slow their movement speed. Being able to quickly build up ice crystals will allow your Icy Wind to be at its maximum of eight ice crystals allowing extra bonuses of slows, damage, and mobility.

When upgraded, it will increase Glaceon’s basic attack speed for the whole duration.

Lastly, Glaceon will learn its Unite Move at Level 8 – Glacial Stage.

Glaceon will set down an icy stage in an area that inflicts damage at the start alongside slowing enemy movement speed, and Glaceon gains an ice crystal after a set amount of time has passed. Glacial Stage can be used to engage or disengage from the enemy. With its diamond shaped zone, you can catch enemies off guard with its range.

It is best to use Glacial on fighting for Zapdos or on a battle. Glacial Stage has a short Unite cooldown. Do not hesitate to use it often, since it recharges fairly quickly; use it to chase low health enemies, start a teamfight or even as an escape. It is more of a utility Unite Move than anything else, so, outside of its initial set of the zone, it will not be dealing damage. This does not mean you cannot take the centre stage in this frosty zone to gain the upperhand.

Do your best to show off this splendid stage to as many enemy Pokémon in the area of effect! Think of different ways to use this fast charging Unite Move whether offensively or defensively! Create the stage near enemies, and use the zone away from enemies to pelt the enemy with basic attacks or Icy Wind.