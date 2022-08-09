Pokémon Unite Buzzwole build, best items and moveset

A strong Buzzwole build will allow you to turn this Ultra Beast into an unstoppable opponent in Pokémon Unite - the MOBA Pokémon game.

Buzzwole is classified as an All-Rounder Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your essential priorities will be to inflict damage, soak damage from lower HP teammates like Attackers, and knock out enemy Pokemon before scoring goals with your teammates. To do any of this, you will need the best items and moves for Buzzwole.

Below you will find our recommendations for the best Buzzwole build and, if you would like to see how Buzzwole compares to the other Pokémon on Unite’s roster, please visit our Pokémon Unite Tier List.

On this page:

Buzzwole build: Our recommendations for the best Buzzwole moveset in Pokémon Unite

Buzzwole lands into the All-Rounder role in Pokémon Unite, which allows this Pokémon’s playstyle to focus on knocking out enemy Pokémon by using its mobility to safely engage/disengage, and pummel foes up close. If you are yet to play as an All-Rounder Pokémon, Buzzwole is an extraordinary option to start learning this role though a bit more demanding than other All-Rounders.

Looking at Buzzwole’s stats, it is a strong All-Rounder thanks to having high offense while also gravitating towards mobility, and endurance. When using Buzzwole, you will generally be damaging opponents by engaging the enemy first, so allies can follow up from a safe distance. Staying alive is of your main priority as to not fall behind in experience or neglect aiding allies in fights; the early match can be extremely difficult, if you're missing out on experience.

As Buzzwole, you will need to stay close to a ranged Attacker such as Glaceon, next to a Supporter like Blissey to gain shields alongside healing, or a Defender like Slowbro to follow up on disruptive moves used on enemy Pokémon like Surf.

Leaping in with a ranged Attacker will have you lowering the opponent’s HP, and having them leave fights for the time being to heal. A Supporter will allow Buzzwole to survive longer or help secure last hits, due to it being a melee Pokémon with low base movement speed. Defenders allow Buzzwole to land optimal hits on the enemy. Missing a move or making a mistake with Buzzwole can cost you pretty harshly, and you do not want to be knocked out; you want to be travelling around the map helping by securing objectives, such as Drednaw or Rotom.

Buzzwole will need to be aware at the outset until it at least learns its first move and gains max HP through levelling up. Buzzwole’s advantage of stealing last hits on wild Pokémon through its single targeting, or area of effect moves, will deny the enemy experience and earn you the blessings experience provides, from levels to new moves.

Buzzwole’s Ability - Beast Boost – activates, when Buzzwole assists or knocks out an enemy Pokémon. This will increase Buzzwole’s movement speed by 100%, and its basic attack speed by 50% for three seconds.

Buzzwole has a Muscle Gauge that increases when dealing basic attacks on enemy Pokémon or inflicting damage through Mega Punch, Lunge, and Smack Down. Certain moves like Superpower and Fell Stinger can consume the Muscle Gauge to gain benefits such as increased damage, gaining a shield or even recovering HP depending on what consumed the gauge. The gauge does deplete gradually when outside of a fight.

At the start of the match, you will need to choose either Mega Punch and Fell Stinger.

We recommend choosing Mega Punch, if you are using the centre path, because it can be used to cross the wall over to Lillipup to save time. If you decide top or bottom path instead, then choose Fell Stinger, since you can use it on the Aipom running away to stun them for a moment.

At Level 5, you will have the choice between Leech Life or Superpower.

We recommend choosing Superpower, because this move allows for an immense amount of versatile options - from grabbing an enemy Rotom to throw it farther away from your goal or grabbing enemy Pokémon retreating to their goal to drag them out for your allies to decimate the foe. The damage and shield gained from Superpower is dependent on the Muscle Gauge; the higher the gauge, the more damage and shields are granted.

When upgraded, if the Muscle Gauge becomes full, it resets the cooldown of this move.

Reaching Level 7, you will then have the option between Lunge and Smack Down.

We recommend choosing Lunge, because it gives Buzzwole a great gap closer and escape tool. Two charges of Lunge can be kept in reserve with a short cooldown, so you can use this to chase opponents or get away by jumping over obstacles. Outside of increasing the Muscle Gauge when this move is used, it will also increase the user’s basic attack speed.

When upgraded, if this move hits a Pokémon from the enemy team, the user’s attack increases for a short time. Landing this move on more enemy Pokémon will increase the attack of Buzzwole even moreso.

Lastly, Buzzwole will learn its Unite Move at Level 9 – Ultra Swole Slam.

Buzzwole will charge forward in a line, and deal damage to all Pokémon it tackles through. It will then target the enemy Pokémon with the lowest percentage HP among the ones hit from this move, charges at this specific Pokémon from the sky, before dealing damage again to that Pokémon.

It is best to use Ultra Swole Slam to start a teamfight or on squishier enemy Pokémon such as Attackers or Supporters to take them out early on. Then you can continue to rush them down, if they are still alive. You want to make sure the initial startup of the move lands, or then it will completely whiff the following actions.

This move will go through obstacles, and can catch unsuspecting enemy Pokémon! Buzzwole does gain a small shield, when using the move; so though this might not seem like much–it will allow you to get right into the fight to brawl your way to recover HP from lifesteal. Even winning a fight against two enemy Pokémon alone!

Need help deciding which Pokémon to choose? Check out our Pokémon Unite tier list and build guides for - Pikachu, Snorlax, Gardevoir, Cinderace, Greninja, Gengar, Blissey, Lucario, Espeon, Delphox, Glaceon, Buzzwole and Absol. You can also learn more about the Ranked system, Fair-Play Points and how to surrender a match.