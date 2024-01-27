Pokémon Go Taken Treasures field research tasks and rewards

Taken Treasures sees Team Rocket attempt to take over the world of Pokémon Go yet again.

It marks both a change in Giovanni and the Team Rocket Leader's lineups, as well as the release of Varoom and Revavroom in Pokémon Go. Not to forget the release of Shadow Kyogre, Shadow Ho-Oh's first appearance in Shadow Raids and a selection of new Shadow Pokémon variants. (All far more exciting than Varoom in my opinion. Don't care for Varoom.)

You can also complete the Taken Treasures event-exclusive field research tasks and progress through the final steps of the Timeless Travels Seasonal Research quest.

On this page: