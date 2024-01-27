Pokémon Go Taken Treasures field research tasks and rewards
Everything you need to know about the Taken Treasures event!
Taken Treasures sees Team Rocket attempt to take over the world of Pokémon Go yet again.
It marks both a change in Giovanni and the Team Rocket Leader's lineups, as well as the release of Varoom and Revavroom in Pokémon Go. Not to forget the release of Shadow Kyogre, Shadow Ho-Oh's first appearance in Shadow Raids and a selection of new Shadow Pokémon variants. (All far more exciting than Varoom in my opinion. Don't care for Varoom.)
You can also complete the Taken Treasures event-exclusive field research tasks and progress through the final steps of the Timeless Travels Seasonal Research quest.
On this page:
Taken Treasures field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Taken Treasures event in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, you may want to complete the tasks rewarding Mysterious Components during Taken Treasures as this item will come in handy when progressing through the final steps of the Timeless Travels quest.
It's also important to note that Pokémon earned from the field research tasks listed below have a higher chance of being shiny Pokémon compared to those found in the wild. Though not all of their shiny forms have been released.
Here are the Taken Treasures field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch a Shadow Pokémon reward - 1 Mysterious Component
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon reward - 1 Fast or Charged TM
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt reward - Ekans, Zubat, Koffing, Poochyena or Croagunk encounter
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - Paldean Wooper, Scraggy, Bruxish, Mareanie or Nymble encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - Hisuian Qwilfish or Sableye encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with the above information.
It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! The Taken Treasures is currently running and includes the release of Varoom. During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Everything you need to know about the Taken Treasures event in Pokémon Go
Taken Treasures runs until Thursday 1st February at 11:59pm (local time) marks the release of Varoom and Revavroom from Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. (Which I guess is something to be excited about if you like their design. I, personally, do not.) Visit our how to get Varoom guide to learn how to add these engines to your Pokédex. Hint - it has something to do with the changes to the 12km egg pool Taken Treasures has brought.
This event also includes the final updates to the Timeless Travels Seasonal Research quest. Here you'll have to face Giovanni once again who now has Shadow Kyogre on his team, so make sure you have a strong Electric-type in your party. Remember, you have until 10am (local time) on Friday 1st March to claim this research quest and, once claimed, you can complete it whenever you like.
The Team Rocket Leaders have also changed their lineups alongside Giovanni as a new range of Shadow Pokémon have been released:
- Shadow Corphish (can evolve into Shadow Crawdaunt)
- Shadow Snorunt (can evolve into Shadow Glalie or Shadow Froslass)
- Shadow Chimchar (can evolve into Shadow Monferno and Shadow Infernape)
- Shadow Piplup (can evolve into Shadow Prinplup and Shadow Empoleon)
- Shadow Croagunk (can evolve into Shadow Toxicroak)
- Shadow Dwebble (can evolve into Shadow Crustle)
- Shadow Ferroseed (can evolve into Shadow Ferrothorn)
If you're lucky, you find yourself catching a shiny Shadow variant of the above Pokémon.
Since Team Rocket is attempting another Pokémon Go take over, their balloons will be appearing in the sky more frequently and Grunt will be invading more PokéStops. You'll also be able to use a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokémon forget the Frustration Charged attack.
Taken Treasures also marks the first time Shadow Ho-Oh will be appearing in Shadow Raids - from 6am (local time) on Saturday 27th January to 10pm (local time) on Sunday 28th January.
The following Pokémon will also be appearing in Shadow Raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Shadow Alolan Sandshrew
|Shadow Scyther
|Shadow Ho-Oh
From 6am (local time) on Saturday 27th January to 10pm on Sunday 28th January
|Shadow Murkrow
|Shadow Skarmory
|Shadow Pinceo
|Shadow Golett
|Shadow Croagunk
Meanwhile, in regular raids, you'll be able to battle these Pokémon:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Alolan Rattata
|Weezing
|Landorus Therian Forme
|Mega Steelix
|Alolan Meowth
|Galarian Weezing
|Alolan Grimer
|Tyranitar
|Galarian Zigzagoon
|Bombirdier
Don't forget about the PokéStop Showcases either!
Finally, there is a pay-to-play Timed Research quest available during Taken Treasures. For £4.99, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, this quest will reward you with a variety of items, Pokémon encounter and a new animated pose. You must, however, complete it before 11:59pm (local time) on Thursday 1st February or else the rewards will vanish.
This quest is non-refundable and can't be purchased using PokéCoin. It can be gifted to another player if you're Great Friends or higher.
Hope you enjoy the Taken Treasures event!