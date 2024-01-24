Pokémon Go Mega Steelix counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Steelix is the Mega Evolved form of the Iron Snake Pokémon, Steelix, is available Pokémon Go.

While it was once exciting as one of the first Steel-type Mega, it has quickly been superseded by Mega Aggron and Mega Scizor... and when Mega Metagross enters the fray we'll have a whole new category of awesome to talk about. But, these days, Mega Steelix is simply a Dex filler.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Steelix can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Steelix Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Steelix’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have an Steelix in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

Mega Steelix counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Steelix Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Steelix to help you achieve this: Steelix Mega Steelix types - Steel and Ground-type

- Steel and Ground-type Mega Steelix is weak against - Fire, Fighting, Ground and Water-type attacks

- Fire, Fighting, Ground and Water-type attacks Mega Steelix is resistant to - Poison, Electric, Rock, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic and Steel-type attacks

- Poison, Electric, Rock, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic and Steel-type attacks Mega Steelix Mega counters - Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades is your best Mega option, followed by Primal Kyogre, Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Swampert, Mega Garchomp and Mega Blastoise. Lots of options here!

- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades is your best Mega option, followed by Primal Kyogre, Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Swampert, Mega Garchomp and Mega Blastoise. Lots of options here! Mega Steelix non-Mega counters - Shadow Excadrill, if you have it, will help you a lot. Failing that, you’re looking at Terrakion. Shadow Blaziken, Reshiram, Shadow Swampert and Shadow Garchomp. Failing absolutely all else, an army of Machamp will do the job, but you’ll need a lot of players if that's what you're doing!

- Shadow Excadrill, if you have it, will help you a lot. Failing that, you’re looking at Terrakion. Shadow Blaziken, Reshiram, Shadow Swampert and Shadow Garchomp. Failing absolutely all else, an army of Machamp will do the job, but you’ll need a lot of players if that's what you're doing! Shadow Excadrill and Terrakion are your top two counters Number of players to beat Mega Steelix - You're looking at four Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for 7–11 and you should be fine.

- You're looking at four Trainers with fully optimal Level 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for 7–11 and you should be fine. Tactics - There’s no double weaknesses here, so focusing on your strongest Ground and Fighting-types is the way to go, as they will deal the most damage if you have the strongest possible counters. Otherwise, bring your strongest Fire, Fighting, Ground and Water-type attackers and hope for the best!

Best Mega Steelix moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Steelix is a slightly underwhelming Steel and Ground-type attacker in the world of Pokémon Go. It is simply overshadowed by everything else in the Steel and Ground categories - pretty impressive when you consider the size of it. Mega Steelix. That said, if you're new to the game, or if you don't have a full roster of Steel-type Mega Pokémon, it doesn’t hurt to have a Mega Steelix on hand - especially once you learn that the best Mega Steelix moves in Pokémon Go are Iron Tail (Fast) and Heavy Slam (Charged) Since you primarily want Mega Steelix as either a Raid attacker or to help you hoover up extra candy when you see an abundance of Ground/Steel-type Pokémon, you can skip adding a second move. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Steelix can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Thunder Fang (Electric) Charged Moves: Earthquake (Ground)

Heavy Slam (Steel)

Crunch (Dark)

Psychic Fangs (Psychic)

Breaking Swipe (Dragon)