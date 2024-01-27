How to get Varoom and Revavroom in Pokémon Go

Varoom and Revavroom, its evolution, hailing from Gen 9 debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Timeless Travels.

Released during the Taken Treasures event in Pokémon Go in January 2024, both Pokémon are clearly inspired by engines and, look, I just don't like them. Varoom and Revavroom are up there on my list of 'Most Disliked Pokémon Designs' alongside Binacle. I can handle a key Pokémon and three ice cream Pokémon, but for some reason engine inspired Pokémon just grind my gears.

Anyway, below you'll learn how to get Varoom in Pokémon Go and how to evolve Varoom into Revavroom.

On this page:

