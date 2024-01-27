How to get Varoom and Revavroom in Pokémon Go
How to get the Single-Cyl and Multi-Cyl Pokémon.
Varoom and Revavroom, its evolution, hailing from Gen 9 debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Timeless Travels.
Released during the Taken Treasures event in Pokémon Go in January 2024, both Pokémon are clearly inspired by engines and, look, I just don't like them. Varoom and Revavroom are up there on my list of 'Most Disliked Pokémon Designs' alongside Binacle. I can handle a key Pokémon and three ice cream Pokémon, but for some reason engine inspired Pokémon just grind my gears.
Anyway, below you'll learn how to get Varoom in Pokémon Go and how to evolve Varoom into Revavroom.
How to get Varoom in Pokémon Go
Varoom made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Saturday 27th January and it can only be obtained by hatching 12km eggs.
This means, if you want a Varoom, you'll need to defeat one of the Team Rocket Leaders to earn a 12km egg, then walk that allotted distance. You can shorten the hatch distance by using a Super Incubator or placing the 12km egg in an Incubator during an event with a reduced hatch distance bonus, such as specific Community Day events.
The true downside, however, is there's no guarantee the 12km egg you're attempting to hatch contains a Varoom due there being other Pokémon in the egg pool. So you may find yourself having to defeat the Team Rocket Leaders multiple times until you get a Varoom or having to trade with another player to get this Pokémon.
How to evolve Varoom into Revavroom in Pokémon Go
To evolve Varoom into Revavroom in Pokémon Go, you first need to collect 50 Varoom Candy.
Since you can't hatch Varoom in the wild, the methods for collecting additional candy are rather limited. Namly you can use Rare Candy, hatch additional Varoom from 12km eggs or have it as your buddy and earn Varoom Candy passively as you explore the world while Pokémon Go.
We recommend saving your Rare Candy for, well, a rarer Pokémon than Varoom, such as Larvesta. This does mean that, if you don't hatch any additional Varoom, collecting enough candy might involve a lot of walking, but it's worth the Rare Candy you'll save.
Good luck hatching Varoom in Pokémon Go!