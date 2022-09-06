Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular quest steps, rewards and field research tasksEverything you need to know about the Psychic Spectacular event!
The Psychic Spectacular event has returned to celebrate psychic-types in Pokémon Go!
During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Psychic Spectacular timed research quest for a variety of rewards, along with the event-exclusive field research tasks.
This year’s Psychic Spectacular also sees the release of Mega Alakazam and a Deoxys raid day, which is an excellent opportunity to catch a shiny Deoxys.
On this page:
‘Psychic Spectacular’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
Psychic Spectacular is a timed research quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 12th September at 8pm (local time). If you want to earn this quest’s rewards, you must complete it before this deadline!
Below you’ll find all of the Psychic Spectacular quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Psychic Spectacular' Step 1 of 1
- Make 5 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
- Make 10 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
- Make 15 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
- Make 20 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
- Make 25 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
- Make 30 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
- Make 35 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
- Make 42 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter
Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls and Elgyem encounter
Since this event marks the release of shiny Elgyem, this timed research quest could lead you to adding a new shiny to your collection.
Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go
During the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go, you can find event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Make 5 Curveball Throws reward - Elgyem encounter
- Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row reward - Chimecho encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Baltoy encounter
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Hypno encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Featured attack for the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go
If you evolve a Kadabra into an Alakazam during the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go, it will know Psychic - a psychic charged attack.
This power has following amount of power:
- Trainer Battles - 90 power and the chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defence
- Gyms and Raids - 90 power
Everything else you need to know about the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go
The Psychic Spectacular event marks the release of Mega Alakazam in Pokémon Go! Mega Alakazam will be available in Mega Raids until Friday, 16th September, which gives you a good amount of time to gather its Mega Energy.
The Psychic Cup will also be available between Thursday, 8th September to Thursday, 15th September in the Go Battle League. This cup is an excellent opportunity to experience with your psychic-type Pokémon.
On Saturday, 10th September between 6pm to 9pm (local time), there will be a Clefairy Commotion where Clefairy will be appearing more frequently in the wild to celebrate the harvest moon. This mini-event is perfect for newcomers who haven't caught a Clefairy yet.
The Deoxys Raid Day also falls during the Psychic Spectacular event on Sunday, 11th September between 2pm to 5pm (local time). You’ll be able to collect five additional Daily Raid passes by spinning Gyms throughout these event hours, along with an increased chance of encountering a shiny Deoxys of any form.
You can still battle all four Deoxys forms outside of this event, while three Unown forms - E, P and S - and Espurr are appearing in one-star raids. Meanwhile, in three-star raids, Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig and Oranguru will be making an appearance.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Psychic Spectacular event:
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Slowpoke
- Drowzee
- Natu
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Spoink
- Munna
- Woobat
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Elgyem
Finally, the following Pokémon will be appearing on Tier One of any 7km eggs you collect by opening Gifts during the Psychic Spectacular event:
- Smoochum
- Wynaut
- Chingling
Have fun during the Psychic Spectacular event!