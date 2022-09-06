Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Psychic Spectacular event has returned to celebrate psychic-types in Pokémon Go!

During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Psychic Spectacular timed research quest for a variety of rewards, along with the event-exclusive field research tasks.

This year’s Psychic Spectacular also sees the release of Mega Alakazam and a Deoxys raid day, which is an excellent opportunity to catch a shiny Deoxys.

Watch on YouTube Battling and evolving the latest Mega Evolution, Mega Alakazam, in Pokémon Go.

‘Psychic Spectacular’ quest steps in Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular is a timed research quest which is only available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 12th September at 8pm (local time). If you want to earn this quest’s rewards, you must complete it before this deadline! Below you’ll find all of the Psychic Spectacular quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Elgyem. 'Psychic Spectacular' Step 1 of 1 Make 5 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter

Make 15 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter

Make 25 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter

Make 30 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter

Make 35 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter

Make 42 Curveball Throws - Elgyem encounter Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls and Elgyem encounter Since this event marks the release of shiny Elgyem, this timed research quest could lead you to adding a new shiny to your collection.

Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go During the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go, you can find event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Make 5 Curveball Throws reward - Elgyem encounter

reward - Elgyem encounter Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row reward - Chimecho encounter

reward - Chimecho encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Baltoy encounter

reward - Baltoy encounter Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Hypno encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! You can catch Hypno, Baltoy and Chimecho by completing event-exclusive field research tasks.