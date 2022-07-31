Pokémon Go Hisuian Braviary counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Hisuian Braviary counters, weaknesses and moveset explainedHow to defeat Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Go.
Hisuian Braviary is the star of the Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day in Pokémon Go.
This raid day is part of the Hisuian Discoveries event and has seen the release of more Hisuian forms into Pokémon Go, including Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel and Hisuian Qwilfish.
Since Hisuian Braviary can only be battled in raids, if you want to defeat it, you need to know Hisuian Braviary’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go.
Hisuian Braviary counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the weaknesses and counters for Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Go, which will help you defeat it in raids:
- Hisuian Braviary type - Flying and psychic-type
- Hisuian Bravairy is weak against - Dark, electric, ghost, ice and rock-types
- Hisuian Bravairy counters - Darkrai and Weavile for dark-types, Raikou, Electivire and Zapdos for electric-types, Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme) and Chandelure for ghost-types, Mamoswine and Abomasnow for ice-types, Tyranitar, Rampardos and Rhyperior for rock-types.
- Other Hisuian Braviary notes - Hisuian Braviary has a good selection of weaknesses, so you can easily create a varied team of strong Pokémon, especially since none of the Pokémon are weak to either flying or psychic-type Pokémon.
Hisuian Braviary CP in Pokémon Go
Whether you’re battling Hisuian Braviary or attempting to catch it, Hisuian Braviary should have the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go:
- Raid Boss CP - 16865
- CP range when being caught - 1531 to 1608
- Weather boosted CP range (Windy) when being caught - 1914 to 2010
Hisuian Braviary moveset in Pokémon Go
Hisuian Braviary can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Moves:
- Air Slash (Flying)
- Zen Headbutt (Psychic)
Possible Charged Moves:
- Brave Bird (Flying)
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)
- Ominous Wind (Ghost)
- Psychic (Psychic)
Everything we know about Hisuian Braviary
Hisuian Braviary made its first appearance in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. Within this game, it is both a Pokémon you can add to the Hisui Pokédex and one of the Mount Pokémon who provide travel assistance in your adventure.
Due to being a Hisuian variant, Hisuian Braviary differs in both appearance and type when compared to Gen 5’s traditional Braviary. It has also only been sighted in the Hisui region, which eventually becomes known as the Sinnoh region.
Since Legends: Arceus takes place in the distant past, it's possible that, in the modern-day Pokémon world, Hisuian Braviary is either extinct or lives in areas inaccessible to humans. We’ll only discover the truth if or when it appears in another Pokémon game outside of Pokemon Go.
Like its original form, Hisuian Braviary’s appearance takes inspiration from eagles, but, rather than a bald eagle, its design looks similar to a Steller’s sea eagle. It shares the same dark plumage and, like the Steller’s sea eagle, migrates north for the winter.
Good luck battling Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Go!