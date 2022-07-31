Pokémon Go Hisuian Braviary counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Hisuian Braviary is the star of the Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day in Pokémon Go.

This raid day is part of the Hisuian Discoveries event and has seen the release of more Hisuian forms into Pokémon Go, including Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel and Hisuian Qwilfish.

Since Hisuian Braviary can only be battled in raids, if you want to defeat it, you need to know Hisuian Braviary’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Braviary counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the weaknesses and counters for Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Go, which will help you defeat it in raids: Hisuian Braviary type - Flying and psychic-type

- Flying and psychic-type Hisuian Bravairy is weak against - Dark, electric, ghost, ice and rock-types

- Dark, electric, ghost, ice and rock-types Hisuian Bravairy counters - Darkrai and Weavile for dark-types, Raikou, Electivire and Zapdos for electric-types, Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme) and Chandelure for ghost-types, Mamoswine and Abomasnow for ice-types, Tyranitar, Rampardos and Rhyperior for rock-types.

- Darkrai and Weavile for dark-types, Raikou, Electivire and Zapdos for electric-types, Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme) and Chandelure for ghost-types, Mamoswine and Abomasnow for ice-types, Tyranitar, Rampardos and Rhyperior for rock-types. Other Hisuian Braviary notes - Hisuian Braviary has a good selection of weaknesses, so you can easily create a varied team of strong Pokémon, especially since none of the Pokémon are weak to either flying or psychic-type Pokémon.

Hisuian Braviary moveset in Pokémon Go Hisuian Braviary. Hisuian Braviary can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go: Possible Fast Moves: Air Slash (Flying)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic) Possible Charged Moves: Brave Bird (Flying)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Ominous Wind (Ghost)

Psychic (Psychic)