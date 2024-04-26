Not sure how to get tools in Manor Lords? Tools in Manor Lords have two main purposes: they're used by your citizens to construct new buildings, backyard extensions, and upgrades, but they're also a vital commodity if you want to earn some money.

In short, tools are one of the most profitable resources you can sell in Manor Lords - but first, there are a couple of criteria you need to meet before you can produce enough of them. So read on below to find out how to get tools in Manor Lords, and what you need to do to make and sell them.

How to get Tools in Manor Lords

Here are the basic steps involved in getting Tools in Manor Lords:

Build a Mining Pit

Build a Bloomery

Build a Smithy

To get Tools in Manor Lords, you must first build a Mining Pit on top of an Iron Deposit. You can do this from the very beginning of the game, provided you have an Iron Deposit in your starting region.

If you don't have an Iron Deposit in your region, your best bet is to follow our guide on how to trade so you can import Tools (or iron ore) instead until you can expand and take control of another region.

Once you have some iron ore, you need to build a Bloomery. This will smelt your Iron Ore into Iron Slabs. Ensure it's staffed by one of your families, and that you have enough Firewood fuel to operate it, and before too long, you'll have a steady supply of Iron Slabs.

By building a Smithy and assigning a family to work there, you'll be able to turn your Iron Slabs into Tools. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Hooded Horse

To turn Iron Slabs into Tools, you must next build a Smithy. This works in exactly the same way: assign a family to work there and as long as you have enough fuel each month, Iron Slabs will get processed into Tools. You can then keep those Tools in storage for use when constructing buildings, or you can export them for cash via your Trading Post.

Since everything in Manor Lords is intertwined, you'll need Tools to both raise your settlement level and level up your Burgage Plots, so make sure you read both of our guides on how those work, too.

That's it on how to get Tools in Manor Lords! For more help getting started in Manor Lords, find out what to do first in our beginner's tips and tricks guide, as well as the best development points to unlock early to help bolster your settlement even further.