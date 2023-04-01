Pokémon Go Pidgey Pandemonium quest steps and rewards
Merry April Fools day!
Pidgey Pandemonium is the April Fools day event for Pokémon Go in 2023 and, during it, you will see flocks of Pidgeys everywhere you go.
You will also be able to complete the Pidgey Pandemonium special research quest during this short Pokémon Go event.
Below we’ve outlined the Pidgey Pandemonium quest steps and rewards, along with everything else you need to know about this April Fools event in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
'Pidgey Pandemonium' quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest steps and rewards for Pidgey Pandemonium - the special research quest for April Fools day 2023 in Pokémon Go.
Since this quest is a small April Fools prank, you can only collect it between 3pm to 11:59pm (local time) on Saturday, 1st April 2023. Due to it being a special research quest, once it's unlocked, you can complete Pidgey Pandemonium whenever you like.
Be warned - the information below does contain some Pidgey-themed spoilers!
'Pidgey Pandemonium' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Transfer 10 Pokémon - 5 Potions
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 5 Nanab Berries
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries and a Pidgey encounter
'Pidgey Pandemonium' Step 2 of 2
- Claim reward - 10 Ultra Balls
- Claim reward - 5 Hyper Potions
- Claim reward - 3500 XP
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 15 Pidgey Candy and a Pidgey encounter
Everything else you need to know about the Pidgey Pandemonium event in Pokémon Go
Pidgey Pandemonium is the April Fools event for 2023 in Pokémon Go and, for this reason, it’s only running between 1pm to 7pm (local time) on Saturday, 1st April.
It’s important to note that the special research quest listed above will be available between 3pm to 11:59pm (local time) on the same day.
As the same suggests, this event will see Pidgey flock to Pokémon Go having their spawn rate greatly increased. You’ll also have an increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Pidgey during this event.
Aside from this, the event includes the previously mentioned Pidgey Pandemonium special research quest and one event-exclusive field research task - Transfer 3 Pokémon to be rewarded with either a Pidgey encounter or 3 Poké Balls.
Hope you enjoy catching an awful lot of Pidgeys!