Pokémon Go Glittering Garden quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Glittering Garden event in Pokémon Go is themed around both Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon.

During this Pokémon Go event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks and complete the Glittering Garden: Timed Research quest.

This event also sees the release of both shiny Petilil and Lilligant into Pokémon Go, so, if you want to add these shiny forms to your collection, make sure you’re partaking in the Glittering Garden event!

