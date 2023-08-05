Pokémon Go Glittering Garden quest steps, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the Glittering Garden event.
The Glittering Garden event in Pokémon Go is themed around both Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon.
During this Pokémon Go event, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks and complete the Glittering Garden: Timed Research quest.
This event also sees the release of both shiny Petilil and Lilligant into Pokémon Go, so, if you want to add these shiny forms to your collection, make sure you’re partaking in the Glittering Garden event!
On this page:
'Glittering Garden: Timed Research' quest step in Pokémon Go
Glittering Garden: Timed Research can be completed during the Glittering Garden event in Pokémon Go.
Since this quest has a deadline, you must complete it before Tuesday 8th August at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of the quest’s rewards. If you let this date pass you by without completing this quest, then you won’t be able to collect all of these rewards.
Below you’ll find all of the Glittering Garden quest step and rewards - keep in mind that this section contains spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Glittering Garden: Timed Research' Step 1 of 1
- Explore 5km - Petilil encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs - Galarian Weezing encounter
- Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms - Aromatisse encounter
- Catch 50 Grass-type Pokémon - Alolan Exeggutor encounter
- Earn 15 hearts with your buddy - Formantis encounter
Rewards: 50 Venusaur, Beedrill and Pinsir Mega Energy.
Glittering Garden field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during the Glittering Garden event in Pokémon Go may result in you earning an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be saved in your field research task collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Glittering Garden field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 3 Ultra Balls
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon reward - Petilil encounter
- Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon reward - Tangela, Roselia or Foongus encounter
- Earn 3 Candies exploring with your buddy reward - 25 Venusaur, Sceptile or Abomasnow Mega Energy
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything else we know about Glittering Garden in Pokémon Go
There are four bonuses running throughout the Glittering Garden event in Pokémon Go until it ends on Tuesday 8th August at 8pm (local time). The first two bonuses are both related to your buddy Pokémon; with the walk distance for earning hearts halved and an increased chance of earning Candy XL when walking with your buddy.
The other bonuses allow every player to receive x1.5 hatch Candy and Stardust.
Alongside these bonuses, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout this event:
- Bulbasaur
- Jigglypuff
- Oddish
- Hoppip
- Seedot
- Cacnea
- Petilil
- Ferroseed
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Dedenne
Four Pokémon will also be appearing even more frequently in parks on specific days during the Glittering Garden event:
- Saturday 5th August - Petilil
- Sunday 6th August - Cacnea
- Monday 7th August - Oddish
- Tuesday 8th August - Seedot
The shiny forms for both Petilil and Lilligant have also been released as part of this event!
Finally, any 2km egg you collect during the Glittering Garden event will have the Pokémon listed below in its egg pool:
- Budew
- Cherubi
- Sewaddle
- Petilil
- Bounsweet
- Larvesta
Hope you enjoy the Glittering Garden event!