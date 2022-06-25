Pokémon Go Field Notes: Deino research quest steps explained

Field Notes: Deino is the latest Community Day research quest in Pokémon Go.

Releasing as part of the Pokémon Go June 2022 Community Day, it is focused around the highlighted Pokémon - Deino - and requires you buy a ticket from the in-game store leading up to or during the event hours to participate.

The quest adds some welcome structure to the event - and a handful of rewards, including Deino encounters, and Golden Razz Berries - as part of the ticket.

Watch on YouTube 25 Years of Memories | #Pokemon25

Field Notes: Deino research quest steps in Pokémon Go

The Field Notes: Deino research quest in Pokémon Go is available on June 25, 2022 between 11am to 5pm local time only.

Thankfully the quest only consists of four challenges, which makes it very easy to complete during the set amount of time.

Here are the Field Notes: Deino research quest steps:

'Field Notes: Deino' Step 1 of 4

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy (15x Poké Ball)

Catch 3 Deino (3x Hyper Potion)

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row (10x Nanab Berry)

Rewards: Deino encounter, Egg, 2000 Stardust

'Field Notes: Deino' Step 2 of 4

Transfer 3 Pokémon (10x Great Ball)

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each (10x Pinap Berry)

Use 3 Pinap Berries to catch Pokémon (20 Deino Candy)

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1x Lure, Deino encounter

'Field Notes: Deino' Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Nice Curveballs in a row (20x Deino Candy)

Power up Dragon-type Pokémon 3 times (1x Incense)

Evolve 3 Deino (15x Great Ball)

Rewards: 2500 XP, Deino Encounter, 15x Ultra Balls

'Field Notes: Deino' Step 4 of 4

Claim reward (3x Silver Pinap Berry)

Claim reward (3x Golden Razz Berry)

Claim reward (3000 XP)

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3x Rare Candy, Hydreigon encounter

The Season of Go has arrived! The Pokémon TCG Crossover event is here, which includes the release of Wimpod and Golisopod. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. Meanwhile, the Great League and Great League and Great League Remix are currently running in the Go Battle League Season 11. This season has also seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego.

Everything else you need to know about Field Notes: Deino in Pokémon Go

Releasing as part of the June 2022 Community Day, Field Notes: Deino focused around the highlighted Pokémon Deino and requires you buy a ticket from the in-game store leading up to or during the event hours to participate.

As mentioned when you purchase, the bonuses are only available on Community Day itself, so be sure to finish it on the day. After all, when's the next time you'll be able to catch 3 Deino to complete the steps involved?

That said, you'll likely get through the quest quickly, as each stage is pretty straightforward. One recommendation during the second and third steps is to transfer Pokémon other than Deino, then waiting for the next 2x Candy transfer Spotlight Hour to transfer your Deino catches. It's always worth squeezing out every possible Candy!

Besides that, other Community Day best practices apply; always use a Lure, and Incense any Stops you will spin regularly; use a Pinap Berry for each catch to double your Candy; and evolve a Zweilous (the Evolution of Deino) during the event or up to two hours after its conclusion, that Hydreigon will know the Charged Attack Brutal Swing, a Dark-type attack making its Pokémon GO debut. It's also recommended to apply Lucky Eggs to make use of the 3x Catch XP bonus, too.

June Community Day will also feature additional bonuses. Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours, you'll earn twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon, and you'll have double the chance of getting Deino Candy XL when you catch Deino. Plus, Pokémon trades between friends will require only half the regular amount of Stardust. You'll even be able to make an additional Special Trade between June 24th, 2022, at 2pm and June 25, 2022, at 10am

Also, pace yourself throughout the day. Though it's an excellent opportunity to get a lot of Deino, including many shiny versions, by evolving before 7pm local time, you may find after an hour or two's play you'll have more than enough to fully evolve and power up a high IV catch to use in battle.

So take care over the six hours, take regular rest, and hydrate!