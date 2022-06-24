Shiny Deino, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Hydreigon best moveset in Pokémon Go

Shiny Deino, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Hydreigon best moveset in Pokémon GoEverything you need to know about Deino’s Community Day!
Deino is the chosen Pokémon for June’s Community Day - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon.
This dragon-type is quite the rare Pokémon, so, whether you’re a newcomer or have been playing Pokémon Go for years, this is the perfect opportunity to complete Deino’s evolution line in your Pokédex.
You can also use this Community Day to find a Deino with 100% perfect IV stats and, after completing its evolution line, turn it into a powerful Pokémon by teaching it Hydreigon’s best moveset. You may even catch a shiny Deino!
On this page:
Deino’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go
June’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Deino with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.
A Hydreigon - Deino's final evolution - with 100% perfect IV sets is great for five-star raids or the Master League. Since Deino will appear more frequently in the wild throughout this Community Day, make sure you gather enough candy to properly power up your Hydreigon and unlock its second Charged Move.
For Deino, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:
- Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 910 CP
- Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 986 CP
Deino’s wild CP value aligns with your current trainer until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.
Deino evolution chart: What does Deino evolve into?
Deino has two evolutions - Zweilous and Hydreigon - and, in Pokémon Go, you need a total of 125 Deino candy in order to complete this evolution line; 25 is required for evolving Deino into Zweilous and, for the final evolution, you’ll need 100 candy.
June’s Community Day event runs between 11am to 2pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Deino candy as possible.
If you want to continue catching Deino after this time passes though, try defeating a Zweilous in four-star raids in-person alongside other players. These raids will be available between 2pm to 7pm (local time) and, if won, Deino will appear around the Gym where you defeated Zweilous for 30 minutes.
The following methods will help you increase your candy yield:
- Using Pinap Berries will double the amount of candy you earn from catching Deino.
- This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus, which will also increase the amount of candy you receive from using Pinap Berries.
- Having a Deino or one of its evolutions as your buddy Pokémon will earn you an extra piece of candy every time you walk a total of 5km.
- Mega evolving Houndoom, Ampharos, Gyarados, Altaria, Absol, Latias or Latios will increase the amount of candy you receive from catching Deino. If you’re mega evolving Charizard make sure you choose Mega Charizard X!
Always remember to check Deino’s IV stats or search 3* or 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Hydreigon’s exclusive charged attack - Brutal Swing - is available between 11am to 2pm (local time), but, if you miss it, you can use an Elite Charged TM to receive this move.
What, however, is Hydreigon’s best moveset?
Hydreigon moves and best moveset recommendation
We recommend a moveset of Bite (Fast) and Dragon Pulse (Charged) for Hydreigon, with Dark Pulse (Charged) if you have the spare candy and Stardust to unlock its second attack.
Despite sharing exactly the same stats, the reason why we recommended Bite over Dragon Breath is because, as a dark-type attack, Bite is perfect for attacking ghost and psychic-type Pokémon. This means it has an advantage over more types than Dragon Breath, which is only strong against dragon-type Pokémon.
Whether you follow our suggestion, however, should depend on the build you wish your Hydreigon to have, because, if you want a powerful dragon to which can rip apart other dragons, then Dragon Breath is a better choice.
Dragon Pulse and Dark Pulse may require the same amount of energy to use, but Dragon Pulse is the stronger move. It’s also perfect for battling over dragon-type Pokémon.
At the time of writing, we don’t know Brutal Swing - Hydreigon’s exclusive dark-type charged attack for Community Day - full stats. Niantic has revealed that the move has 65 power in trainer battles and 65 power in both Gyms and raids.
Brutal Swing is still worth experimenting with though, especially since, to get it after this Community Day ends, you’ll have to use an Elite Charged TM.
The above is, of course, our opinion and Hydreigon’s full moveset, accessed through Fast and Charged TMs, is as follows:
Fast Moves:
- Bite (Dark)
- Dragon Breath (Dragon)
Charged Moves:
- Brutal Swing (Dark - Community Day exclusive)
- Dark Pulse (Dark)
- Dragon Pulse (Dragon)
- Flash Cannon (Steel)
The Season of Go has arrived! The Pokémon TCG Crossover event is here, which includes the release of Wimpod and Golisopod. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. Meanwhile, the Great League and Great League and Great League Remix are currently running in the Go Battle League Season 11. This season has also seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego.
What does shiny Deino, Zweilous and Hydreigon look like?
The opportunity to catch a shiny form for the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event’s highlighted Pokémon combined with how catching Pokémon of the same type naturally increases said rate makes it easier to encounter shinies.
To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity like a raid. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.
Shiny Deino, Zweilous and Hydreigon were released as part of the Dragon Week event in July 2020.
Below you can take a look at shiny Deino, Zweilous and Hydreigon alongside the other shiny Pokémon released as part of the Ultra Unlocks in 2020:
Ultra Unlock shiny families from r/TheSilphRoad
As you can see, the traditional blue colouring for Deino’s evolution line becomes a shade of green for the shiny version. The spikes and stripes of Hydreigon also take on a purple colouring rather than the usual burgundy colour.
If you want to evolve shiny Deino, we recommend waiting until the final hour - 1pm to 2pm (local time) - of this Community Day. This way you’ll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Deinos along with collecting enough candy to evolve them. It’s also a good idea to check your shiny Deino’s stats, because it might have perfect IV stats.
Evolving a shiny Deino will add a shiny Zweilous and, if you complete the evolution line, shiny Hydreigon to your collection. If you do fully evolve a shiny Deino during the event hours, the resulting shiny Hydreigon will know Brutal Swing - the dark-type exclusive charged attack for this Community Day.
This Community Day is the ideal opportunity to catch this rare dragon-type Pokémon, especially if you’ve had a lot of trouble adding Deino, along with its evolutions, to your Pokédex. Just remember to check the IV stats for your Deinos before investing candy into them.
Hope you enjoy Deino’s Community Day!