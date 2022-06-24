Shiny Deino, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Hydreigon best moveset in Pokémon Go

Deino is the chosen Pokémon for June’s Community Day - a Pokémon Go event which increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon.

This dragon-type is quite the rare Pokémon, so, whether you’re a newcomer or have been playing Pokémon Go for years, this is the perfect opportunity to complete Deino’s evolution line in your Pokédex.

You can also use this Community Day to find a Deino with 100% perfect IV stats and, after completing its evolution line, turn it into a powerful Pokémon by teaching it Hydreigon’s best moveset. You may even catch a shiny Deino!

Deino’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go June’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Deino with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go. A Hydreigon - Deino's final evolution - with 100% perfect IV sets is great for five-star raids or the Master League. Since Deino will appear more frequently in the wild throughout this Community Day, make sure you gather enough candy to properly power up your Hydreigon and unlock its second Charged Move. For Deino, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 910 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 986 CP Deino’s wild CP value aligns with your current trainer until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Deino evolution chart: What does Deino evolve into? Deino has two evolutions - Zweilous and Hydreigon - and, in Pokémon Go, you need a total of 125 Deino candy in order to complete this evolution line; 25 is required for evolving Deino into Zweilous and, for the final evolution, you’ll need 100 candy. All of the Pokémon in the Deino evolution line are dark and dragon-types. (Image credit: pokemon.com) June’s Community Day event runs between 11am to 2pm (local time), so you’ll have three hours to gather as much Deino candy as possible. If you want to continue catching Deino after this time passes though, try defeating a Zweilous in four-star raids in-person alongside other players. These raids will be available between 2pm to 7pm (local time) and, if won, Deino will appear around the Gym where you defeated Zweilous for 30 minutes. The following methods will help you increase your candy yield: Using Pinap Berries will double the amount of candy you earn from catching Deino.

This Community Day has a double catch candy bonus , which will also increase the amount of candy you receive from using Pinap Berries.

, which will also increase the amount of candy you receive from using Pinap Berries. Having a Deino or one of its evolutions as your buddy Pokémon will earn you an extra piece of candy every time you walk a total of 5km.

Mega evolving Houndoom, Ampharos, Gyarados, Altaria, Absol, Latias or Latios will increase the amount of candy you receive from catching Deino. If you’re mega evolving Charizard make sure you choose Mega Charizard X! Always remember to check Deino’s IV stats or search 3* or 4* to see which ones are worth investing candy in. Hydreigon’s exclusive charged attack - Brutal Swing - is available between 11am to 2pm (local time), but, if you miss it, you can use an Elite Charged TM to receive this move. What, however, is Hydreigon’s best moveset?