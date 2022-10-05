Pokémon Go Evolving Stars Collection Challenges and field research tasks

The Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go is, as the name suggests, themed around evolving Pokémon from across the many different regions of the Pokémon universe.

It has also brought us quest steps 5 to 8 of the A Cosmic Companion special research quest, which involves adding the newly released Cosmoem to your Pokédex.

As you continue Cosmog’s storyline in Pokémon Go, you can also complete four Evolving Stars Collection Challenges and a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks.

The Mega Gyarados Raid Day is also occurring during the Evolving Stars event, which is perfect for anyone wanting to collect this Pokémon’s Mega Energy.

On this page:

Evolving Stars Eevee Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Evolving Stars: Eevee Challenge is one of the four Collection Challenges released as part of the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go. Due to this, you must complete this challenge by 8pm (local time) on Tuesday, 11th October. Vaporeon. Since the theme of this Collection Challenge is eeveelutions, we recommend visiting our how to evolve Eevee page. Thankfully Eevee is appearing more frequently in the wild during this event, so you can just keep evolving them until you get the right eeveelutions. Here are the Pokémon in the Evolving Stars: Eevee Challenge, along with how to find them: Vaporeon - Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candy (randomly selected)

- Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candy (randomly selected) Jolteon - Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candy (randomly selected)

- Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candy (randomly selected) Flareon - Evolve Eevee using 25 Eevee Candy (randomly selected) Rewards: One Up-Grade and one Metal Coat.

Evolving Stars Trade Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Evolving Stars: Trade Challenge is the second Collection Challenge for the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go and you have until 8pm (local time) on Tuesday, 11th October to complete it. Gengar. This challenge revolves around getting two of the Gen 1 Pokémon which, in the mainline games, can only be obtained via trading. In Pokémon Go, you either need 100 Candy for their evolutions or you can remove this requirement by trading them with another player before completing the evolution yourself. Here are the Pokémon in the Evolving Stars: Trade Challenge, along with how to find them: Gengar - Evolve Haunter using 100 Gastly Candy or receive from another player to remove candy requirement

- Evolve Haunter using 100 Gastly Candy or receive from another player to remove candy requirement Alakazam - Evolve Kadabra using 100 Abra Candy or receive from another player to remove candy requirement Rewards: One Dragon Scale, one Sun Stone and one King’s Rock.

Evolving Stars Sinnoh Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge is one of the Evolving Stars event Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go. You have until 8pm (local time) on Tuesday, 11th October to complete this challenge or else you’ll miss out on the rewards. Kirlia. For this challenge, you need to earn four Pokémon which can only reach their final evolution using the Sinnoh Stone in Pokémon Go. The catch, however, is these Pokémon will only count towards this Collection Challenge if you obtain them via evolution. Thankfully, all of their first stage evolution, such as Rhyhorn, are appearing more frequently throughout the Evolving Stars event, so shouldn’t have much trouble gathering their candy. Here are the Pokémon in the Evolving Stars: Sinnoh Challenge, along with how to find them: Rhydon - Evolve Rhyhorn using 25 Rhyhorn Candy

- Evolve Rhyhorn using 25 Rhyhorn Candy Piloswine - Evolve Swinub using 25 Swinub Candy

- Evolve Swinub using 25 Swinub Candy Kirlia - Evolve Ralts using 25 Ralts Candy

- Evolve Ralts using 25 Ralts Candy Dusclops - Evolve Duskull using 25 Duskull Candy Rewards: Four Sinnoh Stones.

Evolving Stars field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be completed once Evolving Stars ends, we recommend completing them during the event as they’ll supply you with the candy and evolution items you need to complete this event’s Collection Challenges. Here are the Evolving Stars field research tasks: Catch 3 Eevee reward - 20 Eevee Candy

reward - 20 Eevee Candy Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 1 King’s Rock or 1 Dragon Scale

reward - 1 King’s Rock or 1 Dragon Scale Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 1 Sinnoh Stone

reward - 1 Sinnoh Stone Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 1 Unova Stone

reward - 1 Unova Stone Evolve 1 Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust

reward - 500 Stardust Evolve 3 Pokémon reward - 2000 Stardust

reward - 2000 Stardust Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - 25 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Steelix, Kangaskhan or Aerodactyl Mega Energy

reward - 25 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Steelix, Kangaskhan or Aerodactyl Mega Energy Power up Pokémon 7 times reward - 25 Gyarados or Altaria Mega Energy Thank you to SilphScience for the help with this information! You can collect a variety of Mega Energy by completing Evolving Stars field research tasks.

Mega Gyarados Raid Day in Pokémon Go explained The Mega Gyarados Raid Day runs on Saturday, 8th October between 2pm to 5pm (local time). Mega Gyarados will be appearing more frequently in raids during this time period, which makes it the perfect opportunity to collect its Mega Energy - especially if you’re yet to complete this Mega Evolution for the first time. If you’re planning on partaking in this mini-event, make sure you collect the additional five Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs. Finally, Gyarados has an increased shiny rate during this Raid Day, so here’s to hoping you encounter the elusive red Gyarados!