New God of War Ragnarök trailer will get you up to speed on the story so far

PlayStation has unveiled a new trailer ahead of God of War Ragnarök's release.

This trailer, titled Myths of Midgard, offers a brief summary of 2018's God of War epic. It stars Felicia Day, as she narrates the story of Kratos and Atreus so far. There are also little 'cameos' from know-it-all Mimir throughout the retelling, which is full of some really gorgeous artwork.

You can check it out for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Myths of Midgard.

There's also a new PlayStation Blog that details the story, though of course it all ends before Ragnarök begins.

God of War Ragnarök is set to release on Wednesday, 9th November for both PlayStation 4 and PS5.

Ahead of this release, Sony has detailed the various editions players will be able to get their hands on. This includes a Jotnar Edition, which is priced at £230. For this, you will get lots of fancy physical items and a digital code for the game - but no disc.

As has sadly become the norm, however, scalpers are already exploiting fans' enthusiasm for the God of War series, with limited edition versions of God of War Ragnarök popping up on sites such as eBay for more than twice the retail price.

Elsewhere in the news, leaked concept art for Ragnarök's Odin made its way online over the weekend.