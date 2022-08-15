If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New God of War Ragnarök trailer will get you up to speed on the story so far

Keeping it Loki.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

PlayStation has unveiled a new trailer ahead of God of War Ragnarök's release.

This trailer, titled Myths of Midgard, offers a brief summary of 2018's God of War epic. It stars Felicia Day, as she narrates the story of Kratos and Atreus so far. There are also little 'cameos' from know-it-all Mimir throughout the retelling, which is full of some really gorgeous artwork.

You can check it out for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube
Myths of Midgard.

There's also a new PlayStation Blog that details the story, though of course it all ends before Ragnarök begins.

God of War Ragnarök is set to release on Wednesday, 9th November for both PlayStation 4 and PS5.

Ahead of this release, Sony has detailed the various editions players will be able to get their hands on. This includes a Jotnar Edition, which is priced at £230. For this, you will get lots of fancy physical items and a digital code for the game - but no disc.

As has sadly become the norm, however, scalpers are already exploiting fans' enthusiasm for the God of War series, with limited edition versions of God of War Ragnarök popping up on sites such as eBay for more than twice the retail price.

Elsewhere in the news, leaked concept art for Ragnarök's Odin made its way online over the weekend.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch