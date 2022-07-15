God of War Ragnarök's Jotnar Edition costs £230

Pre-orders are now open for the many different editions of God of War Ragnarök - the most expensive of which, the Jotnar Edition, is priced at £230. This includes lots of fancy physical items and a digital code for the game - but no disc.

As detailed last week, Ragnarök will be available in four separate editions upon launch in November.

Slightly less expensive, and also without a disc, the God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition costs £180. The Digital Deluxe edition costs £80 - as you might expect from the name, there's no disc there either. Finally, a standard digital/disc copy of the game costs £70 on PS5, or £60 on PS4 (where there's a £10 upgrade option).

Watch on YouTube God of War Ragnarök's more expensive options detailed.

A customer email from ShopTo has also detailed Ragnarök's graphical options. "Switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps," the retailer wrote.

So, what do you get for your money from the pricier editions?

Ragnarök's digital deluxe edition includes another armor set for Kratos and Atreus, a digital soundtrack, digital mini artbook, avatar set and PS4 theme.

God of War Ragnarök's digital editions, available to pre-order from the PlayStation Store.

Moving on, the Collector's Edition wraps all of the above in a big physical box, with a voucher for the game and an empty Steelbook case - even though there's no disc. You also get a 16" Mjölnir replica, a pair of 2" Vanir Twins carvings and a dwarven dice set.

Finally, the Jotnar Edition. This includes all of the above in an even fancier physical box, plus a 7" vinyl with two tracks from composer Bear McCreary, a Draupnir ring, a cloth map, a shinier set of dice and a set of badges.

Of course, there's no rush to pre-order. God of War Ragnarök is set to arrive on 9th November.