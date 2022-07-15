If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

God of War Ragnarök's Jotnar Edition costs £230

PlayStation 5 graphical options also detailed.
Pre-orders are now open for the many different editions of God of War Ragnarök - the most expensive of which, the Jotnar Edition, is priced at £230. This includes lots of fancy physical items and a digital code for the game - but no disc.

As detailed last week, Ragnarök will be available in four separate editions upon launch in November.

Slightly less expensive, and also without a disc, the God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition costs £180. The Digital Deluxe edition costs £80 - as you might expect from the name, there's no disc there either. Finally, a standard digital/disc copy of the game costs £70 on PS5, or £60 on PS4 (where there's a £10 upgrade option).

God of War Ragnarök's more expensive options detailed.

A customer email from ShopTo has also detailed Ragnarök's graphical options. "Switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps," the retailer wrote.

So, what do you get for your money from the pricier editions?

Ragnarök's digital deluxe edition includes another armor set for Kratos and Atreus, a digital soundtrack, digital mini artbook, avatar set and PS4 theme.

God of War Ragnarok's digital editions.
God of War Ragnarök's digital editions, available to pre-order from the PlayStation Store.

Moving on, the Collector's Edition wraps all of the above in a big physical box, with a voucher for the game and an empty Steelbook case - even though there's no disc. You also get a 16" Mjölnir replica, a pair of 2" Vanir Twins carvings and a dwarven dice set.

Finally, the Jotnar Edition. This includes all of the above in an even fancier physical box, plus a 7" vinyl with two tracks from composer Bear McCreary, a Draupnir ring, a cloth map, a shinier set of dice and a set of badges.

Of course, there's no rush to pre-order. God of War Ragnarök is set to arrive on 9th November.

Tom Phillips

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

