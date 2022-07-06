Sony confirms God of War Ragnarök will release this November

Sony has finally confirmed the release date for God of War Ragnarök - and it's Wednesday, 9th November for both PlayStation 4 and PS5.

Today also brings a fresh CGI trailer for the game, showing "a glimpse at some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus could find themselves up against" as the prophesised Ragnarök approaches.

Today also brings word of the game's many editions and pre-order bonuses. Lock down your purchase ahead of launch and you'll get the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic cosmetics.

The game's standard edition will be available separately for both PS4 and PS5. Owners of the PS4 version will have to pay $10 to upgrade their copy to PS5.

Ragnarök's digital deluxe edition includes another armor set for Kratos and Atreus, a digital soundtrack, digital mini artbook, avatar set and PS4 theme.

Moving on, the Collector's Edition wraps all of the above in a big physical box, with a voucher for the game and an empty Steelbook case - even though there's no disc. You also get a 16" Mjölnir replica, a pair of 2" Vanir Twins carvings and a dwarven dice set.

Finally, the Jotnar Edition. This includes all of the above in an even fancier physical box, plus a 7" vinyl with two tracks from composer Bear McCreary, a Draupnir ring, a cloth map, a shinier set of dice and a set of badges.

The various different editions of the game will become available to pre-order next week, on 15th July. We'll be keeping an eye out for pricing details.

Just last week, God of War director Cory Barlog appealed for calm as excitable PlayStation fans called out for release date information, in a frenzy whipped up by online gossip suggesting an announcement was near.

Well, here we are. In a barren year for big game launches, we can now at least mark this one on our calendar.