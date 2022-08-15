God of War Ragnarök leak reveals Odin concept art

Ahead of its November release, a new image showing off concept art for Odin from God of War Ragnarök made its way online over the weekend.

This leak came from industry insider AestheticGamer, also known as Dusk Golem.

"I'm just holding onto a bunch of misc God of War Ragnarok things right now, decided to only post concept art of Odin. All I'm going to post, and yes, Odin looks a lot different than I imagined too," they wrote before sharing the image and wishing everyone a good day.

You can see the image for yourself by following this link.

As you can see, Sony Santa Monica is clearly going in a different direction to other Odin iterations in pop culture, such as those from the Marvel universe or Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

This is, of course, in keeping with the rest of God of War Ragnarök's tone, with Odin's son Thor being a far cry from Chris Hemsworth's more 'poster boy' look. (FYI, I prefer Sony's version)

Meanwhile, scalpers are already cashing in on people's enthusiasm for God of War.

Following their reveal earlier in the year, limited edition versions of God of War Ragnarök started popping up on sites such as eBay for more than twice the retail price.