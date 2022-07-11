Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak roadmap, and upcoming updates

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak just added in new monsters, maps and gear, expanding on the base game and adding a proper endgame.

This being Monster Hunter Rise, there's actually even more being added in the future. This will be done via free title updates, which Capcom has detailed for the rest of the year.

You'll likely be busy with Sunbreak for a fair while, but even so, this page will detail everything still to come to the game. We'll cover the new monsters and maps that will launch in 2022, so that you can better prepare for each hunt. Here's the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Roadmap.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak launch trailer

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak roadmap

There's plenty more still to come! (Image credit: Capcom)

As you can see from the image above, there's still plenty to be added to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in the future. Here are the key points, before we go into more detail on each free title update:

Free Title Update 1: Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, rare species monsters, special species monsters, new locale: Forlorn Arena - August

Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, rare species monsters, special species monsters, new locale: Forlorn Arena - August Free Title Update 2: Rare species monsters, subspecies monsters, powered-up monsters - Fall

Rare species monsters, subspecies monsters, powered-up monsters - Fall Free Title Update 3: Special species monsters, powered-up monsters - Winter

Special species monsters, powered-up monsters - Winter Free Title Updates: TBC - 2023

Free Title Update 1 - August, 2022

The first free title update will be added in August, 2022. The headline features are the Seething Bazelgeuse and Lucent Nargacuga - two new subspecies. In addition, there will be a new locale called Forlorn Arena.

Lucent Nargacuga will be added in August. (Image credit: Capcom)

Free title update 2 - Fall

Next up is the second update. This one has fewer details, only that new rare subspecies are on their way. There's also powered-up monsters, which will likely be more challenging versions of existing hunts.

Learn how to start Sunbreak - the first expansion - and from there, how to unlock Master Rank, use Switch Skill swap, and progress onward with our Monster Hunter Sunbreak walkthrough. There's also a monsters list, as well as individual pages on beating Garangolm, Lunagaron and Shogun Ceanataur. For the base game, we have a number of Monster Hunter Rise tips and lists of ore locations, bone locations, weapon types, how to use Insect Glaives and Kinsects, details of how to join friends in multiplayer, how to capture monsters and learn about wirebugs and great wirebugs.

Free title update 3 - Winter

Winter sees yet another swath of new content. So far, we know that there will be special species monsters and yet more powered-up monsters.

2023 updates

It's great to see that Capcom plans to support Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak into 2023. We don't have any details on what these updates will look like, so we will have to wait and see what's announced in the coming months.

Check out our Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak walkthrough and monsters list to see what you will be coming up against while playing Sunbreak.