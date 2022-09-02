How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain in Genshin Impact

The Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain is one of the secrets in the Sumeru region of Genshin Impact.

Sumeru is full of places with dendroculus to find, chests to open, and domains to complete. These dungeon-like challenges are a great way to earn important materials and even Primogems to make a wish in Genshin Impact! However, finding and entering some domains is a feat by itself.

Since the Fragment of Childhood Dreams is a hidden domain that you may want to find, we have prepared this guide showing the domain’s location, the puzzle solution, and what are the rewards offered by it.

Watch on YouTube Version 3.0 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' Trailer | Genshin Impact

Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain location in Genshin Impact The first step to finding the location of this domain is to drain the water in an area north of Pardis Dhyai and west of Yazadaha Pool. Taking the Statue of the Seven near the region as your reference, head northeast until you find a pillar with a Four-Leaf Sigil at the top of it. You will find yourself near a waterfall. Jump and glide to the opening from where the water is coming. On the right side of the location, defeat the enemies so you can interact with the mechanism. By doing so, the water level will decrease, and a Seelie will appear. Follow it through the water until you enter a cave whose entrance is at the end of this water area. Since you are going to spend a lot of time swimming, it is important to be careful not to drown.