How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain in Genshin Impact

How to unlock the Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain in Genshin ImpactGo deep to make a wish!
The Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain is one of the secrets in the Sumeru region of Genshin Impact.
Sumeru is full of places with dendroculus to find, chests to open, and domains to complete. These dungeon-like challenges are a great way to earn important materials and even Primogems to make a wish in Genshin Impact! However, finding and entering some domains is a feat by itself.
Since the Fragment of Childhood Dreams is a hidden domain that you may want to find, we have prepared this guide showing the domain’s location, the puzzle solution, and what are the rewards offered by it.
On this page:
Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain location in Genshin Impact
The first step to finding the location of this domain is to drain the water in an area north of Pardis Dhyai and west of Yazadaha Pool.
Taking the Statue of the Seven near the region as your reference, head northeast until you find a pillar with a Four-Leaf Sigil at the top of it. You will find yourself near a waterfall. Jump and glide to the opening from where the water is coming.
On the right side of the location, defeat the enemies so you can interact with the mechanism. By doing so, the water level will decrease, and a Seelie will appear. Follow it through the water until you enter a cave whose entrance is at the end of this water area. Since you are going to spend a lot of time swimming, it is important to be careful not to drown.
Fragment of Childhood Dreams Domain puzzle solution in Genshin Impact
Solving the puzzle to reach the domain is easy, but it may get you stuck for a while. Your main goal is to light up four Dendro Totems to unlock a mechanism in the center of the room. After following the Seelie, you will be in a cave where you will find one of the usual vine-covered rocks that rises when hit by Dendro. Underneath it, there is a dendrograna branch.
The first thing you must do then is to destroy the two rocks with a green symbol that is close to the dendrograna branch. One is hiding one of the Totems, while the other is blocking a passage. Get the dendrograna and use a charged attack on them.
Follow the path and then use the Four-Leaf Sigil to reach another part of the room. You will find a totem in the lower part of where you are. Hit it with a dendro skill. After that head to your right and you will see a small bandit camp in front of a door locked by a green field. To enter, you must climb the wall on the left side of the door up until a small hole. Once inside the area, hit the totem to dispel the field.
Now you can go back to where you destroyed the first two rocks and activate the first totem you found. You can then get the dendrograna once more and go to the center of the room where the blocked mechanism is. There is a rock with a green symbol in the upper area next to it. Destroy it and you will find the last totem.
Once the mechanism is free, you can interact with it, draining all the water on the lower level and giving you access to a floor with some enemies and a new mechanism. Kill them all, use the mechanism to open a gate, and follow the new path. You will inevitably reach a part where there is only a big opening and many pillars downward. Jump and glide to one of the pillars with a green target floating.
You will be in front of the domain’s entrance, but it still needs to be opened. All you need to do is to get the dendrograna from a branch right beside the entrance and shoot the green target on the closest pillar.
Genshin Impact Fragment of Childhood Dreams rewards explained
Completing this domain gives you great rewards, but only the first time you complete it.
Coming victorious out of there will give you:
- 40 Primogems
- 500 EXP
- 5 Dendro Sigil
- Gambler’s Feather Accessory
- 3 Teaching of Ingenuity
- 2 Hero’s Wit
- 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- 30000 Mora
Now prepare yourself and go grab these amazing rewards!