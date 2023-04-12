How to find ODM Gear in Fortnite and how to use it

ODM Gear in Fortnite is a new equipable item you can use to get around the map and you need to use it to complete some of the quest challenges to unlock Eren Jaeger.

The first step to completing any of these challenges in Fortnite is actually tracking down some of the ODM Gear. Fortunately, there are several ways you can get your hands on this useful traversal and attack-based tool.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find ODM Gear in Fortnite, how to use it, and we explain the challenges that need it.

How to find ODM Gear in Fortnite

ODM Gear in Fortnite can be found as ground loot scattered across the map, in treasure chests, or in special Scout Regiment Footlockers. Also, as with most loot in Fortnite, you can also pick it up from downed players who have dropped their ODM Gear.

Ground Loot

You can find ODM Gear as ground loot, it can be anywhere across the map. Inside a building or outside, hidden up high or down low below a bridge. You're likely to simply come across it by accident as you run around the map.

However, we have frequently found ODM Gear as ground loot in Anvil Square, The Citadel, and in Frenzy Fields.

Treasure Chests

You can also find ODM Gear by opening treasure chests dotted around the map. Not every treasure chest will have this item in it, so it's really a game of chance whether or not you will find one this way.

We recommend opening any that you find because the chests can still contain good loot and a fair amount of gold.

Scout Regiment Footlockers

You are pretty much guaranteed to find ODM Gear in Scout Regiment Footlockers. These are Attack on Titan themed loot boxes hidden across the map and you will need to do some hunting to find them. They are typically tucked away out of sight or hidden in a room.

We've frequently found Scout Regiment Footlockers in The Citadel and in Anvil Square.

How to use ODM Gear in Fortnite

Once you've gotten your hands on ODM Gear, it's time to learn how to use it. The ODM Gear essentially works as a grapple, you aim where you want to go, fire the gear and you will be pulled to your target.

Then, you can either choose to swing around your target or jump off as you swing about to launch yourself into a glide. You can get around pretty quickly doing this, and it's great for gaining the advantage against your enemies.

Swinging with ODM Gear

To swing with ODM Gear, equip it as you would do with a normal weapon and then look at the left side of your screen. Here, you should see two control/command prompts. Use the one that has 'Grapple' written next to it.

Then, look around you. You should see a circle appear on your screen. If there is an 'X' in the middle of it, it means you cannot use the ODM Gear where you are facing. If the circle is whole, you can use the gear.

All you have to do once you have the full circle is press the prompted control/command to pull yourself to your target. Keep holding down the control/command and move your directional stick to swing around as you are being pulled to your target.

If you want to launch yourself off the swing, use your jump command as you are being pulled and you should be launched off. During this, you can look around and latch onto another target or you can drop down. You do not sustain fall damage using ODM Gear.

Attacking with ODM Gear

You can also attack with ODM Gear (which will help you complete another quest). This can inflict a lot of damage on an enemy, so it's worth knowing about.

When you equip your ODM Gear, you should see two options appear on the left side of your screen with control prompts. The 'Hover/Attack' one is the one you need for attacking an enemy.