Knowing how to Fast Travel in Wuthering Waves will make it easier for you to explore Solaris-3. The open-world map gives plenty of opportunity for your Rover to explore new areas to gather items and fight foes.

However, Fast Travel points aren't readily available in Wuthering Waves and you will need to take some time to find them before they can be used. If that all sounds like a lot of work then don't worry, it's easier than you think and we're here to help.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to Fast Travel in Wuthering Waves.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

How to Fast Travel in Wuthering Waves

To Fast Travel in Wuthering Waves you need to activate Resonance Beacons found across the world. Once you've activated a Beacon, open your World Map and select it to Fast Travel to its exact location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

To activate a Resonance Beacon you need to walk up to it and interact with it using the prompted command that appears once you're close enough.

Once a Beacon has been activated it will turn Blue. You will get EXP and Astrite for every Beacon you activate.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Any inactive Beacons you may have missed on your travels or have walked past will be marked by a grey icon on your world map. You'll know they're inactive when you walk up to them as they'll be red.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

We highly recommend activating any and all Resonance Beacons you come across during time in as they make travelling around Solaris-3 much easier!

That's it for now! If you want more Wuthering Waves help, check out our pages explaining how to play with your friends through Co-Op and our page explaining Resonater Skills.