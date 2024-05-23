Resonance Skills in Wuthering Waves are a crucial thing to understand and master if you want to stay alive in battle. These skills are things that each Resonator (character) has, but each one is different so you will need to pay attention to the details to figure out which character is best for you.

Combat and fighting enemies in Wuthering Waves is something you will be doing often, especially while exploring the open-world regions. There is no shortage of creatures and things that want to end your existence, but using Resonance Skills will help you outsmart them.

Without further ado, we're here to explain Resonator Skills in Wuthering Waves.

What are Resonator skills in Wuthering Waves?

Resonator Skills in Wuthering Ways are the unique abilities that your chosen characters (Resonators) have. The skills that each Resonator possesses will determine how they fight and act in battle, as well as how they'll fare when you're exploring the open-world areas

You can check what a character's Resonance Skills are by entering your pause menu and selecting the 'Resonaters' option here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Then, scroll down the icons on the left side of this menu to the 'Forte' section. This icon sort of looks like a zig-zag pattern. On this screen, you'll be able to see each of the Resonater's unique skills, the level you're at for them and their upgrade patterns. Select a specific skill to learn more about it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves Resonator skills explained

Each character has a set of six unique Resonator Skills in Wuthering Waves and they range from ones that are always available to ones that have to be earned through specific actions.

Here is a list of each Resonator Skill in Wuthering Waves:

Intro Skills

Intro Skills are a transition skill which is essentially a move that the character does when you bring them into play when you've got enough Concerto Energy. Once another character's icon is glowing on the right side of your screen, use the indicated command to switch to them and they will unleash this skill as they enter the fight.

Once you see their icon glow, switch to the character to unleash powerful moves. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Intro Skills consume all of the currently collected Concerto Energy.

Outro Skills

Outro Skills are also a transation skill, only this time it's a move that the character does when you're removing them from play. It's typically damage inflicted on the enemy or a buff action when you've got enough Concerto Energy to switch a character out.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Basic Attack

The Basic Attack is a skill that's always available, it doesn't need to be charged up to be used and is the character's auto-attack. It's the ability you're likely to use the most and you can deal a heavy attack by holding down this skill's command.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Forte Circuit

The Forte Circuit is unique to each character and the charge for this skill is shown in the gauge just above your health bar. You can charge this bar by performing attacks and inflicting damage on enemies. Once you can use this skill the gauge will change to the colour of your character's element and start to move like a wave.

The command you need to use for this skill will be shown at the end of the Force Gauge once it's full.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Also, each character will have their own trigger buttons for using a Forte Circuit once its ready.

Resonance Skill

A Resonance Skill is an ability that a character has that can have multiple effects depending on who is using it. This skill can do things such as heal nearby allies or deal damage to incoming foes but you need to be clever with how you apply it as there's a cooldown period between uses.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Resonance Liberation

Resonance Liberation must be charged through collecting Resonance Energy by doing certain actions and attacks during battle. You cannot use this skill back to back as you'll need to recharge it after every use but it can be the strongest ability a character has.

Your current Resonance Energy level will be shown by the icon in the bottom right hand corner of your screen. Once you've got enough Energy to use this skill, the icon will be filled with colour and start to glow. We recommend using this as much as you can during a fight as it really packs a punch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

How to upgrade Resonator Skills in Wuthering Waves

To upgrade your Resonator Skills in Wuthering Waves head into the 'Resonaters' menu through your pause screen. On here, scroll down the icon menu on the left until you're at the 'Forte' menu. It should look like this:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Select the skill you want to upgrade and a small menu will appear on the left side of your screen. The materials and items you need to upgrade this specific skill will be listed at the bottom of this screen. If you've got the correct amount, then follow the prompted command here to upgrade the skill.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Note: Some skill upgrades are locked behind certain level requirements, so you may need to progress further with your Resonaters before you can boost a specific skill.

That's it for now!