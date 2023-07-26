Honkai Star Rail forging the divine weapon instuctions

You have to follow the correct steps to successfully forge the divine weapon in Chapter 3 of the Tales of the Fantastic event in Honkai: Star Rail.

We understand if you skipped over the instructions given to the Trailblazer, as the conversations up to this point didn't require you to memorise anything, and the characters do like to ramble on during this reenactment.

To help speed things along we've got a quick explainer on the exact forging the divine weapon instructions in Honkai: Star Rail below.

Honkai Star Rail forging the divine weapon instructions

Near the end of Chapter 3 of Tales of the Fantastic you're asked to forge a divine weapon to assist in your pantomime fight against Phantylia. If you skipped the dialogue, or can't remember the exact steps, don't worry, as it actually doesn't matter what options you pick when forging.

The only difference is what you get to name the weapon after it's forged, and some dialogue about changing the story from Xiyan and the child actor.

If you want to follow Xiyan's story correctly, however, the correct forging the divine weapon instructions are:

Put in the Bona Aqua Put in the Ignis Aureliae Put in the coolant Put the hilt-wood in first, and then the Bona Aqua

You then get to name your weapon after clicking 'So be it!'. We went with 'Big Sword' as this is probably the only time Star Rail will ever get a simple item name.

After forging the weapon and speaking with Xiyan and the actor, you'll get your unique weapon and the following rewards:

x6 Adventure Log

x4 Condensed Aether

30,000 Credits

You'll then be taken back to the Scalegorge Waterscape and tasked with finally fighting 'Phantylia', who has had a bit of a makeover. The enemy is weak against Fire, Ice, and Wind if you want to build your teams around this.

Congratulations on embellishing the Trailblazer's fight with Phantylia! You'll now have all four Plot Armor slots unlocked in your Protagonist Model, which helps with the combat challenges during the rest of the Tales of the Fantastic event.