Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream date and time, 2.0 Banner leaks

The Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

Along with exciting Penacony story and setting details, the 2.0 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star for the next Banners, as well as provide the usual details on new time-limited events.

We'll cover the exact 2.0 livestream date and time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about 2.0 Banner leaks.

Version 1.6 Trailer - "Crown of the Mundane and Divine" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CT, ET and PT

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream is on Friday 26th January at 11.30am (GMT) / 6.30am (ET) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and likely the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 2.0 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 26th January at 3.30am (PT)

: Friday 26th January at 3.30am (PT) Central US : Friday 26th January at 5.30am (CT)

: Friday 26th January at 5.30am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 26th January at 6.30am (ET)

: Friday 26th January at 6.30am (ET) Japan : Friday 26th January at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 26th January at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Friday 26th January at 10.30pm (AET)

: Friday 26th January at 10.30pm (AET) UK : Friday 26th January at 11.30am (GMT)

: Friday 26th January at 11.30am (GMT) Europe: Friday 26th January at 12.30pm (CET)

You can also watch the version 2.0 livestream right here by clicking on the video below when the stream starts!

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 2.0 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 2.0 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, as their drip marketing has started, it's almost certain that Black Swan and Sparkle will be the new 5-Star Banners in version 2.0 of Honkai: Star Rail, with new 4-Star character Misha boosted on both. Based on the order they were revealed on social media, Black Swan's Banner should be in Phase 1 of version 2.0, and Sparkle should come after in Phase 2.

Black Swan is a Wind attacker of The Nihility path, Sparkle is a Quantum attacker of The Harmony path, and Misha is an Ice attacker of The Destruction path.

Image credit: HoYoverse

As for reruns, according to leaker hgx_diluc on X (formerly Twitter), we're getting a rerun of Imbibitor Lunae sometime in version 2.0. Another leak from Tieba relayed by user ButterflySeeleSR on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit also suggests that Jing Yuan is reruning in 2.0 - but we're less confident about this leak.

Left to right: Jing Yuan and Imbibitor Lunae. | Image credit: HoYoverse

If the drip marketing and leaks turn out to be true, here's a rough 2.0 Banner schedule for Honkai: Star Rail:

Although all but confirmed through social media, these new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 2.0, and character reruns are always subject to change, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's coming next.