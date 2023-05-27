Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release date, 1.1 Banner and event details

The Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release date and the 1.1 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Galactic Roaming.

There are two Banner phases and new time-limited events in the latest update, with the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star.

Below, you can find out the 1.1 release date, who the new characters are, and what the 1.1 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Version 1.1 Trailer - "Galactic Roaming" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release date

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 will release on Wednesday, 7th June most likely at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 1.1 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday, 6th June.

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday, 6th June, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday, 6th June, 11pm (EDT) Central US : Tuesday, 6th June, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday, 6th June, 10pm (CDT) West Coast US :Tuesday, 6th June, 8pm (PDT)

:Tuesday, 6th June, 8pm (PDT) Australia : Wednesday, 7th June, 1pm (AEST)

: Wednesday, 7th June, 1pm (AEST) Japan : Wednesday, 7th June, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday, 7th June, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday, 7th June, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday, 7th June, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday, 7th June, 4am (BST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 1.1 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in the 1.1 update: Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong.

Phase 1 of the 1.1 Banner schedule begins with new Quantum 5-Star Silver Wolf (Nihility path) featured in her Contract Zero Banner.

Silver Wolf's Phase 1 Banner is available from Wednesday, 7th June, until it ends on Wed, 28th June.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Silver Wolf's Banner are:

Asta (Fire, The Harmony)

Dan Heng (Wind, The Hunt)

Serval (Electric, The Erudition)

In Phase 2 of the 1.1 Banner schedule we have new Imaginary 5-Star Luocha (Abundance path) featured in his Laic Pursuit Banner. New Imaginary 4-Star Yukong (Harmony path) will also be featured on Luocha's Banner during Phase 2. Additionally, we will be able to get Yukong for free during version 1.2!

Luocha's Banner runs from Wednesday, 28th June until Tuesday, 18th July.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Luocha's Banner are:

Pela (Ice, The Nihility)

Qingque (Quantum, The Erudition)

Yukong (Imaginary, The Harmony)

In summary, all of the new 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can Warp on during 1.1 are:

Silver Wolf (Contract Zero Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Quantum character of The Nihility path.

: New 5-Star Quantum character of The Nihility path. Luocha (Laic Pursuit Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Abundance path.

: New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Abundance path. Yukong (Laic Pursuit Banner - Phase 2): New 4-Star Imaginary character of The Harmony path.

Remember, Yukong will be free at some point during the version 1.2 update.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Silver Wolf's signature weapon Incessant Rain will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.1, with Luocha's signature Echoes of the Coffin running alongside his Banner in Phase 2.

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated next and current Banners page.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 events

The Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update includes:

Companion Missions for Bailu, Yanqing, Luocha, and Silver Wolf

Login event with 10 Special Passes

Garden of Plenty (Golden and Crimson Calyx double drops)

Planar Fissure (Planar Ornaments from immersion devices double drops)

New permanent museum area on Jarilo-VI

Message system with friends

Enemy pinpointing

Random lost Trotter encounters

In addition to permanent content updates, login event, and double drop periods, we're getting four limited-time events during the 1.1 update to Honkai Star Rail.

Here's everything we know about every time-limited event in Honkai Star Rail 1.1:

Honkai Star Starhunt Game event

Starhunt Game starts when version 1.1 launches and ends on Monday, 19th June.

For this limited-time event, Leonard invites the Trailblazer back to Herta Space Station to investigate the mysterious digital graffiti left by Silver Wolf around the station.

If you find and collect all of the graffiti, you will get the 4-Star Nihility Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, for free! Superimposition materials for this new Light Cone are available from the event shop, where you can use special currency obtained during the event.

Starhunt Game also introduces Screwllum, a robotic member of the Genius Society and rival of Silver Wolf.

Silver Wolf's Companion Mission is a part of Starhunt Game.

The rewards you can earn from the Starhunt Game event include:

New 4-Star Nihility Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Superimposition materials for Before the Tutorial Mission Starts

Stellar Jade

Credits

Tracks of Destiny

Light Cone Level Up materials

Trace and Character Ascension materials

Trace and Light Cone Ascension materials

Honkai Star Rail Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities starts on Friday, 9th June and ends on Monday, 26th June.

For this Belobog overworld event, Pela asks for the Trailblazer's help in tracking down stolen exhibits taken from the newly renovated museum. The museum is a permanent new area in Star Rail, but the event is time-limited.

In addition to helping Pela, there's a mini-game which involves managing the museum. You get to collect exhibits, manage other characters, and expand the exhibits, amongst other challenges.

The rewards you can earn from the Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event include:

Stellar Jade

Credits

Tracks of Destiny

Self-Modeling Resin

Light Cone Level Up materials

Character Level Up materials

Relic EXP materials

Honkai Star Rail Lab Assistants in Position event

Lab Assistants in Position starts on Monday, 19th June and ends on Monday, 3rd July.

This event is pretty simple, but you'll have to farm monster materials and synthesis materials to earn its rewards, as that's what researcher Shiling on the Herta Space Station wants for her project.

The materials Shiling wants changes on a daily basis.

The rewards you can earn from the Lab Assistants in Position event include:

Stellar Jade

Credits

Tracks of Destiny

Relic Remains

Relic EXP materials

Character Level Up materials

Trace and Light Cone Ascension materials

Consumables

Honkai Star Rail Stellar Flare event

Stellar Flare starts on Wednesday, 28th June and ends on Monday, 10th July.

This simulation combat event on the Herta Space Station is similar to the Forgotten Hall, as you need to defeat waves of enemies in a certain number of turns to claim your rewards. There are additional buffs and combat modifiers in Stellar Flare, however, which makes for a differing combat experience.

There will be trial characters provided in Stellar Flare for those who need higher-level help, or if you just want to try out a character you don't have.

The rewards you can earn from the Stellar Flare event include:

Stellar Jade

Credits

Tracks of Destiny

Relic Remains

Relic EXP materials

Character Level Up materials

Trace and Light Cone Ascension materials

Consumables

Hope you have fun during version 1.1!