Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream time in UK, BST, CET, EDT and PDT

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream time has been announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

1.1 is expected to debut two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star in the next Banners, as well as provide new events to take part in.

We'll cover the exact 1.1 livestream time in Honkai: Star Rail below, and also provide all the information we know about 1.1 Banner leaks.

If there are any livestream codes that drop during the stream, we'll add them immediately to our Star Rail codes page.

On this page:

Official Release Trailer - "Interstellar Journey" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CET, EDT and PDT

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream is on Friday, 26th May at 12.30pm (BST) on the official Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel, and the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream time is:

UK : 12.30pm (BST)

: 12.30pm (BST) Europe : 1.30pm (CEST)

: 1.30pm (CEST) East Coast US : 7.30am (EDT)

: 7.30am (EDT) West Coast US : 4.30am (PDT)

: 4.30am (PDT) Australia : 9.30pm (AEST)

: 9.30pm (AEST) Japan: 8.30pm (JST)

You can also watch the 1.1 livestream right here when it starts:

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 1.1 livestream is likely to provide limited codes that might have a short expiry date. You can visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with these possible drops throughout the stream.

Version 1.1 is nearly here! Until then, we can help on your early Astral Express journey with our character tier list, redemption codes, how to get Stellar Jade, how to get Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadow explainer, and Seele build and Jing Yuan build pages. For side quests, we've also got Ministry of Education quiz answers, puzzle solutions for 'Sensitive Beings', 'Vessel of Mediocrity', and 'Night on the Great Mine'. Elsewhere, you can get more information on the next Banner, and the current 1.0 Banner and events schedule, and check out the English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 1.1 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been a leak and official marketing providing us information on the possible upcoming 1.1 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

According to Team China information shared on the HonkaiStarRail_leaks subreddit (this link contains a huge spoiler for 1.3!), in version 1.1 the next Banners in Honkai: Star Rail will be Silver Wolf and Luocha with the 4-Star Yukong also debuting on one of their Banners. This information is likely to be accurate, as Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong are listed as 'coming soon' on the official Star Rail character website, and they are also the hosts for the upcoming livestream.

From the same website, we know that Silver Wolf is a Quantum attacker of The Nihility path, Luocha is an Imaginary attacker of The Abundance Path, and that Yukong is an Imaginary attacker of The Harmony path.

Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong.

As a reminder, this information isn't official, so we'll have to wait until the 1.1 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Honkai Star Rail.