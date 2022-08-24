Investigate the courtyard far down the corridor is a quest objective in the 'Silent Seeker of Knowledge' part of the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

While it may sound like an easy task, there's actually a small puzzle located in this courtyard that you need to complete in order to progress with the story.

To help you get back to exploring Sumeru and seeing the rest of the Chapter 3, Act 1 Archon Quest, we've quickly explained how to investigate the courtyard far down the corridor in Genshin Impact below.

Version 3.0 "The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

How to investigate the courtyard far down the corridor in Genshin Impact

When you revisit Haypasia during the 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' Archon Quest, the traveler will be sucked into a Domain of sorts, and must explore the strange place during the new 'Silent Seeker of Knowledge' quest section.

About halfway into 'Silent Seeker of Knowledge', after going through the yellow door at the top of the large tree, you'll find yourself in a courtyard with a locked door on your left. This locked door has a yellow symbol on it, which you must recreate by solving the puzzle in this room.

To continue with your 'Silent Seeker of Knowledge' quest and investigate the courtyard far down the corridor, you need to step on the yellow glow at the end of the courtyard and shift your camera so the two symbols on the rocks in front of you line up.

Stand on the yellow glow to line up the two symbols correctly.

Once you line up the two symbols on the rocks so they match the symbol on the locked door, you can proceed through the door and step on the platform at the end of this corridor to continue with your quest - but be careful, as you'll soon have to fight an Abyss Herald.

Head though the door once you have investigated the courtyard by lining up the symbols.

For more information on Sumeru in Genshin Impact, be sure to check out how to unlock Sumeru Reputation, and how to get Collei for free.