How to get Collei for free in Genshin Impact 3.0

Collei is a new character introduced as part of the big Genshin Impact 3.0 update. While she is available on both Tighnari and Zhongli's Banners at a boosted rate, you can also get Collei for free as part of the Graven Innocence event in Genshin Impact.

This means if you get Collei for free, then pull her while Wishing on Tighnari or Zhongli's Banner, you will receive her Stella Fortuna instead, which can then unlock Collei's Constellations. This will improve her sub DPS capabilities even further.

Collei is a 4-Star character who uses the new Dendro element in Genshin Impact, so adding her to your team is recommended so you can use the Dendro element to solve exploration puzzles, and combine it with other elements to help combat the new enemies of Sumeru.

On this page:

Character Demo - "Collei: Sprout in the Thicket" | Genshin Impact.

How to get Collei for free in Genshin Impact

To get Collei for free in Genshin Impact during the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, you need to complete 'The Unappreciated Carving' tutorial quest as part of the Graven Innocence event.

The Graven Innocence event starts as soon as the 3.0 update is availble on Wednesday, 24th August, and ends on Tuesday, 27th September, a day before the 3.1 update is released.

Inviting Collei essentially acts like pulling her from a Banner, so if you already have the 4-Star Dendro character, you'll receive her Stella Fortuna instead. As mentioned above, each Stella Fortuna can then unlock a Constellation level, improving Collei's abilities.

In order to take part in the Graven Innocence event and get a free Collei in Genshin Impact, you'll first need to be at least Adventure Rank 20.

It's also recommended to have completed 'The Trail of the God of Wisdom' in Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act I 'Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark' to appreciate the story - but is not required. Choose 'Basic Mode' from the Graven Innocence Event menu instead to start it if you haven't completed this Archon quest yet.

As well as getting Collei for free when you complete 'The Unappreciated Carving' tutorial quest, you'll also unlock the 'Meticulous Craftsmanship', 'Roaming the Jungle', and 'Metamorphosis of Wood' events. These are part of the larger Graven Innocence event, and completing their stories and challenges offers rewards like Primogems, Mora, a Crown of Insight, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and materials.

To summarise the above, here's how to get Collei for free in Genshin Impact:

Reach Adventure Rank 20

Start the Graven Innocence event and complete its tutorial quest 'The Unappreciated Carving'

Claim Collei from the Graven Innocence events menu

The release of Genshin Impact 3.0 is nearly here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events, but before 2.8 ends, make sure you get your free Fischl, and collect Phantasmal Conches for a Fischl skin, and solve astral puzzles. You can currently spend Primogems on 5-Star Yoimiya, and as always, you can visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how your characters measure up, find out how the Pity and 50/50 system works when Wishing with Fate, and see who you can pull from the next and current Banners. If you want to relax, however, why not try fishing at one of the many fishing spot locations? Remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes and updates to the trophy list.

How to start The Unappreciated Carving in Genshin Impact

To start The Unappreciated Carving quest in Genshin Impact, you need to travel to Port Ormos in the Sumeru region. If you're yet to visit this land, then check out our how to get to Sumeru page.

Port Ormos itself is located in the southern part of Sumeru, so you'll need to go some travelling to reach this location. Thankfully, you can find a Waverider Waypoint on your travels that will allow you to arrive at the port in style.

Once there, you need to visit Acara Crafts which is located on the upper level of the port. A cutscene will automatically start when you reach the toy shop and, in doing, The Uappreciated Carving quest will begin.

How to complete The Unappreciated Carving quest in Genshin Impact

The Unappreciated Carving quest in Genshin Impact sees you tracking down Tanger, a children's author, so he can assist Acara Crafts in creating toys for children. He's on a search of inspiration though, so you'll need to travel to Gandharva Hill to find him.

Instead of Tanger, you'll find Collei and, after a cutscene, her character will be automatically unlocked. The quest is still worth completing though for both access to the Graven Innocence event and its rewards.

Next, you'll need to find Tanger in the hills north of Gandharva Ville.

After finding him, investigate the nearby tree hollow and read the three notes lying on the ground.

After talking to Tanger again, the quest will now only progress between the hours of 00:00 to 4:00; you can either wait for time to progress naturally or skip ahead. When the time comes, head back to the tree hollow and watch the cutscene.

When morning comes, return to the tree hollow for the third and final time to witness the end of the quest. You'll now be able to partake in the Graven Innocence event! You'll also earn 80 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, 2 Hero's Wit and a Exquisite Kamera, which will only be available for the duration of the event.

Hope you're having fun exploring the Sumeru region!